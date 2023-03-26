Lehi tracksters place high at first meet



Despite the freezing temperatures, the combined Lehi boys and girls team placed second with 141 points among 29 teams from Utah, Wyoming and Idaho at the Early Bird Invitational at Mountain View High School on March 17-18. Lone Peak was the overall winner with 177 points.

The Pioneer boys finished second with 81 points, just behind the Knights at 87. In the girls division, Lone Peak was a dominating first with 90 points, followed by Timpanogos at 61 and Lehi with 60 points.

Pioneer senior Sarah Ballard claimed two silver medals at the meetin the 100-meter sprint (12.17 sec) and the 200m (25.60 sec) and finished fifth in the long jump (16-02.75 ft).

She also anchored the 4x100m relay team, which earned the gold medal in 51.25 seconds with sophomore Phoenix Sweat, senior Stephanie Roper and freshman Macy Soelberg.

Senior Graysen Lanenga finished second in the 3200m (11:44.31) and senior Page Quist was fifth (12:03.86). Senior Caroline Moon was sixth in the 800m (2:22.20). Junior Kate Glazier was fifth in the 300m hurdles (49.82 sec) and seventh in the 100m hurdles (17.07 sec).

In the field events, Glazier came in fourth in the long jump (16-03.50 ft) and junior Alyssa Wheeler finished eighth in the high jump (4.04.00 ft).

The Lehi boys also captured gold in the 4x100m relay race (44.93sec) with senior Jacob Anderegg, junior Boston Fabrizio, junior Tyson Greenwood and senior Kadiyon Sweat.

The 4x800m relay team earned the silver medal (8:27.05) with senior Noah Begay, senior Owen Amakasu, senior Caden Barlowand sophomore Parker Allred.

Sweat had a full program and picked up silver medals in the javelin (136-00ft) and the discus (135-03 ft) along with a fourth place in the 100m (11.27 sec).

Begay finished second in the high jump (6-02.00 ft) and was sixth in the 800m (2:01.90) and eighth in the long jump (19-8.75 ft.).

In other field event results, Anderegg got silver in the long jump (20-08.25 ft) while sophomore Joshua Keel came in fifth (19-10.00 ft).

Junior Jensen Somerville earned a bronze medal in the discus (131-08 ft) and junior Adam Beyers finished fifth in the javelin (126-02 ft).