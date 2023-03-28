Lehi boys soccer goes 2-1 in region

Playing with a depleted roster, the Lehi boys soccer team earned a big win to open Region 8 play with an away game, then split a pair of home matches in the past couple of weeks.

Mar. 15: Lehi 4, Alta 2

The Pioneers and Hawks played a lively first half as Lehi started league play on the road. Alta struck first but the undermanned Pioneers found the net three times in the initial half and went into the break with a 3-2 advantage.

They added an insurance goal in the second period and held their hosts scoreless to close out the victory. Junior goalkeeper Kaleb Cowley had four saves to help lift his team to the win.

The goals came off the feet of senior Stephen Roper, senior midfielder Alex Jones, senior Nathan Shepherd and senior forward Corbin Torkornoo. Senior Anthony Bustos and senior defender Garrett Weber each provided a pair of assists.

“We got it done,” said Coach Tim Graham. “We’re just fighting through right now with a lot of adversity and injuries, but guys are stepping up. I’m super proud of them.”

Mar. 17: Lehi 2, Timpanogos 1

All the scoring for this contest took place in the first half. Senior Alfred Vargas and Torkornoo hit the target for the Pioneers and Cowley made another four saves to help ensure the successful result. Shepherd got the assist for one of the goals.

“We’re still super injured and down guys but we managed to pull out another big win against a gritty Timpanogos team,” the coach said.

Mar. 21: Orem 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers just couldn’t find any offense as they hosted the Tigers, who scored once in the first half and added two more goals after the break.

“They were the better team in this match, and we couldn’t get it together,” Graham said. “We will make adjustments and be ready for Jordan on the 28th.” Lehi did not have a game scheduled for Friday last week.

“Hopefully this bye and time off will help get us healthy for the first time all season,” the coach concluded.