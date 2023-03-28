Falcon baseball starts 3-2-1

The Skyridge baseball team went 2-1-1 in St. George and split two other non-region games to open the spring season in the past couple of weeks.

March 14: Riverton 6, Skyridge 2

The Falcons were leading this contest 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but gave up five runs that turn and weren’t able to score again themselves.

Senior pitcher Tyler Ball struck out six and was relieved before the Silverwolves made their big offensive push. He had a double and an RBI. Senior Mason Thompson drove in the other run while junior Isaac Johanson and senior Gavin Bauer were the scorers. Bauer took the loss on the mound.

March 17: Skyridge 2, Maple Mountain 2

At Desert Hills, the Falcons scored a run each in the first and second innings and the Golden Eagles scored two in the top of the second to start their appearances in the A. Truss Inc. Open, but neither team was able to get runners across after that, so the game was called a draw at the time limit.

Ball had a double and an RBI and Bauer had the other RBI for Skyridge. Senior Ty Evans also doubled in the contest.

Advertisement

March 17: Skyridge 23, Desert Hills 4

The Falcons dismantled the Thunder on their home field, pounding out 13 hits and taking advantage of four errors by the tournament hosts. They scored two runs in the first, five in the second, nine in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth before the game was ended by the mercy rule.

Thompson got four strikeouts and picked up the win. Senior Dalton Young led the offense with a double and a home run and had five RBI. Ball also homered and drove in two runs. Senior Crew Schenk had a triple and three RBI while Johanson doubled and drove in two runs.

March 18: Payson 5, Skyridge 0

The Falcons weren’t able to muster any offense against the Lions and tallied just two hits. Payson got two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth on the way to the win.

March 18: Skyridge 5, Salem Hills 0

Ball had 14 strikeouts and helped himself with a solo home run as the Falcons closed out their tournament weekend with a solid win over the Skyhawks. They scored two runs in the third and one each in the first, second and fourth to complete the tally.

Young and junior Ike Pickle each had a double and an RBI while sophomore Jaxon Salcido drove two runs across home plate.

Advertisement

March 22: Skyridge 18, Ridgeline 4

Back at home, the Falcons rode a couple of big innings to victory over the RiverHawks with Schenk pitching for the win. They pounded out 13 hits including six for extra bases, scoring seven runs in the second inning, nine in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game early.

Ball doubled and homered for three RBI. Schenk had a triple with three RBI, Thompson had a double with three RBI and Thompson also drove in three runs. Evans had a double and an RBI, Johanson doubled and Bauer had an RBI as well.