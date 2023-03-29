Lehi Pioneer girls lacrosse off to hot start

The Lehi girls lacrosse team has earned six straight victories to open the spring season, starting with three in one day at the Provo tournament and including the first two Region 8 contests.

March 11: Lehi 7, Provo 6

The Pioneers earned a 4-1 advantage in the first half. The Bulldogs surged back during the second period, but Lehi was able to hang on for the thrilling victory. Senior goalkeeper Charity Whitehead made four saves to help her team to the win.

Senior midfielder Karli Fiedler led the offensive effort with fourgoals in the contest and also snagged three ground balls. Junior midfielder Camree Kenison added a goal with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Junior attacker Jayda Harris and junior attacker Jaidynn Hutchinson provided the other two scores and senior attacker Mylee McCallister made an assist. Junior defender Brooklyn Lindsay collected five ground balls and junior midfielder Alexis Atkin tallied three draw controls.

March 11: Lehi 9, Clearfield 3

At Provo, Kenison scored twice, picked up five ground balls and also caused three turnovers along with making three draw controls. Fiedler had three goals while senior attacker Ginger Hale tallied two. Junior midfielder Brinley Buhler made the lone assist.

McCallister got five ground balls and two draw controls. Atkin and senior defender Kaylee Harding got three ground balls apiece. Whitehead had two saves and freshman goalie Kate Prettyman made one.

March 11: Lehi 15, Timpanogos 0

At Provo, the Pioneers dominated in a shutout of the Timberwolves. Fiedler tallied five goals, one assist, four ground balls and two draw controls in a good all-around outing for her. Kenison added one goal, one assist, six ground balls, two caused turnovers and five draw controls.

Hale scored four times and collected five ground balls. Atkin had two goals, three ground balls and three draw controls in the effort. Whitehead made the only save.

March 16: Lehi 15, Payson 7

The Pioneers were just as comfortable back at home as they doubled up the Lions. Whitehead had four saves as she went the distance between the pipes.

Fiedler boarded five goals with one assist while McCallister scored three times with one give and led in draw controls with six. Harris and Kenison registered two goals apiece.

March 21: Lehi 11, Timpview 8

In a tense contest on the road, the Pioneers earned a 6-4 scoring edge in the first period and 5-4 in the second to survive a tough test in the Region 8 opener. Whitehead made five saves to assist in the victory.

Kenison finished the night with five goals, three ground balls and two caused turnovers while Fiedler scored four times with three draw controls. Harris hit the net twice and McCallister and Hutchinson contributed one assist apiece.

March 23: Lehi 16, Jordan 5

The Pioneers put unrelenting pressure on the Beetdigger netminder on their home turf and converted half of their shots on goal to earn the big win. Whitehead had three saves in the Lehi net.

Fiedler led the way with six goals, one assist, four ground balls and five draw controls. Hale scored four times and Kenison added two goals, one assist and four draw controls. Buhler scored twice with one give and McCallister tallied one goal, one assist and four draw controls.