Lehi-area tracksters place well at Alpha Invite

The combined boys and girls team from Lehi placed fifth and the Skyridge team was ninth out of 35 programs from Utah and Wyoming competing at the Alpha Invitational meet at Timpanogos High School on Saturday (April 1).

American Fork was the overall winner with 169 points. In the girlsevents, the Cavemen tallied 101.0 points, followed by Corner Canyon with 67.5, the Pioneers with 59.0 and Timpanogos at 45.0. The Falcons finished ninth with 35.0 points.

In the boys division, American Fork had 68.0 points to edge Lone Peak at 61.0 and Mountain View with 57.0. Lehi was 14th with 21.0 points and Skyridge was 15th with 19.0 points.

Pioneer senior Sarah Ballard claimed a gold medal in each of her four events. She set a new meet record in the 100-meter sprint (11.97 sec) and a new school record in the long jump (17-11.50 ft)along with her win in the 200m (24.68 sec).

She also anchored the 4x100m relay team, which earned the gold medal in 49.05 seconds with senior Rosa Welch, sophomore Phoenix Sweat and senior Stephanie Roper. This is a new school record, breaking the old mark of 49.64 seconds set in 2014.

Welch earned the bronze medal in the long jump (17-08.00 ft) and junior Kate Glazier was sixth. Roper came in seventh in the 100m and was eighth in the 200m. In other field events, junior Liesel Ford captured the silver in the pole vault (9-06.00 ft).

For the Falcon girls, senior Mia Kauffman got the silver medal in the 300m hurdles (45.54 sec) and Halle Mehr earned bronze in the 800m (2:18.97). Senior Makaylie Roberds finished fourth in the 300m hurdles and fifth in the 100m hurdles.

Two of the Skyridge relay squads finished in third place. In the 4x800m (9:56.09) event, the runners included Tessa Miller, senior Elise Hartsell, sophomore Clara Madsen and senior Kylie Olsen. For the 4x400m (4:15.72) race, Olsem combined with Roberds, Kauffman and Mehr.

In the boys events, Lehi senior Noah Begay got the gold medal in the high jump (6-07.00 ft). Senior Kadiyon Sweat was fourth in the discus and senior Caden Barlow finished eighth in the 3200m.

The Pioneer boys also earned points in a couple of relay events. They were fifth in the 4x800m with Barlow, sophomore Parker Allred, Colton Kenison and Begay and came in eighth in the 4x100m event with Isaiah Allen, junior Boston Fabrizio, junior Tyson Greenwood and Sweat.

For the Falcons, senior Jayden Gibson earned the silver medal in the 800m (1:57.69) while junior Jack Burke secured the bronze in the javelin (150-06 ft). Junior Devan Greene came in fourth in the 1600m (4:24.94).