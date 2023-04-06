Lehi baseball goes 4-1 as region begins

The Lehi High School baseball team won two more pre-league contests before splitting 2-1 with Orem to start the Region 8 campaign.

Mar. 16: Lehi 12, Juan Diego 2

Leading just 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Pioneers scored four runs then and five in the sixth to end the contest an inning early by the 10-run rule. Senior pitcher Dawson Rodak went the distance with eight strikeouts and three walks while scattering seven hits.

Senior second baseman McGwire Madsen went 3-of-5 and drove in four runs. Sophomore center fielder Mays Madsen was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Senior designated hitter Ashton Holbrookhad two hits including a solo home run and scored three times.

Senior right fielder Tysen Elswood also made three runs and doubled with an RBI. Senior left fielder Bowen Ingersoll and senior third baseman Braden Willis tallied two runs apiece. Willis also had a double and an RBI and sophomore Brandon Manookin drove in a run as well.

Mar. 22: Lehi 5, Bingham 2

Senior pitcher Jackson Brousseau turned in a complete game with four hits, five strikeouts and three walks against the Wildcats, who got both of their runs in the sixth inning. The Pioneers built their lead with steady production, plating one run in the first, two each in the third and fourth and one in the fifth.

Brousseau helped himself with a home run and two RBI. Elswood went 3-for-3 with a double and scored once while Ingersoll singled and doubled and made one run. Willis and McGwire Madsen drove in one run apiece.

Mar. 28: Orem 7, Lehi 0

The Pioneers just couldn’t seem to get the bats going in the series opener against the Tigers. Mays Madsen doubled but there were only three other hits while Orem made the most of the six hits and five walks they got. Rodak took the loss on the bump.

Mar. 28: Lehi 3, Orem 2

The Pioneers bounced back in the second game of the double-header, moved because of weather concerns. Lehi took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third, but the visiting Tigers matched that in the top of the fourth. The Pioneers managed to squeeze in one more run in the bottom of the fifth for the win.

Brousseau got the victory with six strikeouts against one walk and five hits, and he also had a double with two RBI. Holbrook doubled as well and drove in the other run.

Mar. 29: Lehi 7, Orem 6

In the series tiebreaker on the road, the Tigers went up 2-0 in the first inning, but the Pioneers answered with five runs in the top of the second. Orem got one run in each of the next four innings to inch ahead 6-5 after five, but Lehi got one apiece in the final two innings to get the narrow victory.

Willis picked up the win on the bump. Mays Madsen and freshman Murphy Madsen each doubled and drove in two runs. Ellswood also had a double and senior shortstop Jake Olsen hit one across.