Falcon boys lacrosse competes in pre-region games

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team posted a 2-3 record in the last two weeks of March in preseason action. All three losses were by a single point.

March 15: Ridgeline 8, Skyridge 7

The Falcons trailed 1-3 after two quarters in a tight contest but managed to tie the score at 6-6 with five goals in the third quarter. However, the Riverhawks came up with one more score in the final period than Skyridge to pull out the win.

Senior attacker Cooper Manning had a big offensive night, netting five goals and making four assists. Junior midfielder Dawson Yates added two goals plus an assist and collected three ground balls. Senior midfielder Jackson Andrus had the other score, and junior midfielder Jace Anderson made an assist.

Junior midfielder Jake Davis and junior defender Harold Knuteson each had two takeaways and freshman midfielder Cabell Buechner won three faceoffs. Sophomores Colton Tuellerand Jaxton Hansen split time between the pipes and ended up with five and four saves, respectively.

March 18: Maple Mountain 9, Skyridge 8

It was a back-and-forth contest with the Golden Eagles. The teams were tied at two apiece after the first quarter, but the Falcons had a 5-3 advantage going into the break. However, Maple Mountain outscored them 4-1 in the third period to get the lead again, and they held on for the win.

Sophomore attacker Tevan Ward scored three goals with one assist while Manning netted two goals with three assists and Anderson scored twice with two gives. Buechner made one goal, got five ground balls and won five faceoffs. Andrus provided an assist.

Junior midfielder Max Clements scooped up four ground balls and won three faceoffs. Hansen and Tueller each took a half in the net and posted three and seven saves, respectively.

March 22: Skyridge 11, Woods Cross 6

Manning found the target four times and Anderson made two goals and two assists to lead the Falcons past the Wildcats. Buechner had an outstanding all-around outing with two goals, one assist, nine ground balls, four takeaways and 11-of-14 (79%) faceoffs won.

Ward added two goals and junior attacker Issac Battista had one while Knuteson netted eight ground balls. Hansen and Tueller tallied five saves apiece.

March 28: Cedar Valley 7, Skyridge 6

The Falcons again fell short by a single score on the road against the Aviators.

March 31: Skyridge 13, Viewmont 11

In an exciting home contest, the Falcons led 2-1 after the first quarter and 6-4 after the second. The Vikings rallied for an 8-7 margin by the end of the third, but Skyridge earned a 6-3 scoring advantage down the stretch to pull out the victory.

Anderson scored twice and passed out five assists to aid the effort. Manning and Andrus tallied three goals apiece, while Battista and Buechner each netted a pair.

Ward added a goal and an assist while senior midfielder Caleb Yentez made two gives along with snagging seven ground balls and three takeaways. Buechner had six ground balls and nine faceoffs won. Hansen and Tueller each had five saves.