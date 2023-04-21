Falcon baseball sweeps first series

The Skyridge baseball team won their final pre-region contest prior to the spring break and went on to win three consecutive games by successively larger margins over Westlake to open the Region 4 campaign. The Falcons are 6-3-1 overall.

March 28: Skyridge 5, Copper Hills 1

The Falcons took the lead over the Grizzlies with a run in the opening batting turn and never trailed. Senior pitcher Tyler Ball notched 10 strikeouts and threw a one-hitter to get the victory.

Senior Mason Thompson doubled twice and drove in two runs. Junior Ike Pickle also had a double and junior Isaac Johansonsent a runner across.

April 11: Skyridge 5, Westlake 1

The Falcons opened with two runs in the bottom of the first. The Thunder cut the margin in half with a run in the top of the fourth, but Skyridge tallied two more in the bottom half and added an insurance run in the fifth to get the comfortable win.

Ball picked up another victory on the bump, striking out nine, scattering six hits and yielding a single run. He also tripled and drove in two runs.

Senior Dalton Young scored two runners as well and Pickle notched the other RBI. Johanson and senior Chase Youngbergeach had a double in the contest.

April 14: Skyridge 16, Westlake 7

Senior Crew Schenk picked up the win on the mound and also doubled and drove in four runs as the Falcons overwhelmed the Thunder.

Skyridge gave up two runs to open this game but answered with four runs in the bottom half and added four more in the second and seven in the fourth to put the game out of reach. The Falcons cranked out 16 hits and committed no errors in the field.

Pickle homered and had six RBI in the contest. Senior Gavin Bauer hit two runners across while Youngberg and senior Ty Evans each had an RBI. Young and Johanson also hit doubles.

April 15: Skyridge 21, Westlake 0

The Falcons opened this shutout with 10 runs in the top of the first inning. They added three more in the second and eight in the fourth while giving up nothing to force an early end to the contest. Bauer had five strikeouts and picked up the win on the bump.

Pickle had another big outing at the plate, doubling and driving in five runs. Ball added a double, a triple and three RBI. Johanson tripled and drove in two while Schenk also had a pair of RBI.