Falcon boys lacrosse earns mixed results

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team posted a 1-3 record in the most recent games. The team has a 4-6 record overall and lost the Region 4 opener.

April 12: Juan Diego 7, Skyridge 6

The Soaring Eagle edged the Falcons in a non-league contestalthough the visitors outshot the home squad 26-16. Sophomore goalkeeper Jaxton Hansen made nine saves in the contest.

Senior attacker Cooper Manning had three goals and one assist while junior midfielder Jace Anderson had two scores and two gives to lead the offensive effort. Freshman midfielder Cabell Buechner made the other goal, collected three ground balls and won eight faceoffs.

Junior defender Harold Knuteson led in ground balls claimed with five and also made Lehi’s only two takeaways. Senior midfielder Caleb Yentez snagged three ground balls and senior defender Kadyn Wiltbank got two.

April 14: Skyridge 19, Provo 4

The Falcons overwhelmed the Bulldogs in a non-region tilt. Hansen split time with sophomore Colton Tueller in the net and each of them tallied six saves.

Manning led eight scorers with four goals and also had three assists and three ground balls. Anderson and sophomore attacker Tevan Ward found the net three times and made three givesapiece and Ward led the team in ground balls collected with six.

Junior midfielder Dawson Yates contributed two goals plus twoassists and got three ground balls. Freshman attacker Carson Butterfield made four gives while junior attacker Issac Battistascored three times and junior midfielder Max Clements made two goals and one assist.

Buechner scored once with one give, scooped up three ground balls, made two takeaways and won 11 faceoffs. Freshman midfielder Dane Lambert made the other Skyridge goal. Knuteson tallied four ground balls.

April 17: Northridge 12, Skyridge 9

No additional information was available for this contest.

April 20: Lone Peak 20, Skyridge 3

No additional information was available for this contest.