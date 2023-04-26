Pioneer softball undefeated in league games

The Lehi softball team has been very busy for the past two weeks making up missed games, playing in a weather-postponed tournament and fulfilling normal scheduled commitments. The Pioneers sit on top of Region 8 with a 7-0 mark and are 13-8 overall with three weeks to go in the regular season.

April 10: Lehi 6, Timpview 3

The Pioneers plated six runs in the first two innings and that was all they needed to top the Thunderbirds, who were held scoreless until the sixth.

Junior pitcher Emerson Fuller threw five masterful innings with two hits, 12 strikeouts and no walks. Freshman Mya Maughan pitched the final two innings in relief. Sophomore Sophie Blissdoubled and tripled for two RBI and scored once. Senior Paige Nielson had two hits including a double and one RBI.

April 11: Lehi 18, Jordan 0

The Pioneers scored 13 runs in the first inning and got five more in the second. Fuller threw one and Bliss two hitless innings in the shortened contest.

Junior Madison Salisbury blasted a grand slam home run in the game and also hit and scored one other time. Fuller singled and homered for four RBI and two runs scored. Bliss added a single and home run as well for two RBI and two runs.

Advertisement

Senior Preslee Neilson singled and doubled for two RBI and scored twice while freshman Libby Baxter and Maughan each made two runs.

April 13: Lehi 7, Timpanogos 1

After giving up a run in the opening turn to the Timberwolves, the Pioneers matched it in the lower half and went on to add scores in three other innings while giving up none to close out the win. Fuller went the distance, scattering five hits, striking out nine and walking two.

Bliss went 3-for-3 including a triple with two RBI and a run scored. Sophomore Makenzie Grose had two base hits and a triple with an RBI and a run. Salisbury crossed the plate twice.

April 14: Lehi 6, Cedar Valley 2

A five-run fourth inning was the difference as the Pioneers topped the Aviators. Fuller scattered seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks in her complete game.

Grose doubled and tripled, had two RBI and scored twice. Bliss had a single and double with two RBI. Fuller made two hits and Paige Nielson had a double and scored a run.

April 15: Spanish Fork 8, Lehi 0

Advertisement

In the aptly named Payson Ice Breaker Tournament, postponed for two weeks by the wintry spring weather, the Pioneers went 1-3 against teams from the south. Lehi was shut out by the top-ranked Dons. Paige Nielson’s triple and Grose’s single were the only hits for the Pioneers.

April 15: Springville 5, Lehi 3

The Pioneers held No. 3 Springville scoreless in three innings but couldn’t match the five runs they gave up in the other two. Fuller took the loss in the circle. Salisbury cranked out two solo home runs and Bliss hit another one to account for all of Lehi’s scoring.

April 15: Lehi 14, San Juan 0

The Pioneers plated 12 runs in the first inning and got two more in the fourth while shutting out the Broncos for a four-inning victory. Fuller pitched one inning and was then relieved by junior Madison Stradling.

Freshman Brynlee Cook had a productive outing at the plate, going 3-for-4 with five RBI and two runs scored. Baxter added two base hits, three RBI and one run. Salisbury had a solo homer and another run while Grose singled and doubled for an RBI and crossed the plate twice.

April 15: Payson 4, Lehi 2

In the tournament nightcap, the Pioneers were tied at 2-2 after three innings but gave up two runs in the top of the fourth and couldn’t match them. Fuller got the loss. Maughan had Lehi’s only two hits with one RBI. Bliss and Cook scored the runs.

Advertisement

April 18: Lehi 8, Carbon 1

In Price, the Pioneers boarded three runs in the second, one in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to build an 8-0 lead. The Dinos got their only run in their final batting turn.

Maughan had two base hits and two RBI while Cook added two RBI and a run scored. Salisbury and Fuller each singled and doubled and drove in one run. Bliss and Grose scored two runs apiece.

April 20: Lehi 13, Orem 3

Fuller picked up the win in the circle for the Pioneers, who opened up a relatively close game in their final batting turn by plating seven runs.

Cook went 4-for-5 including a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Maughan singled twice and homered for two RBI and two runs. Bliss added a base hit and a double, yielding two RBI and two runs, while Preslee Nielson had a triple with two RBI and scored twice.

Paige Nielson had two singles, two RBI and a run. Salisbury had two RBI and a run and Grose singled and doubled and scored once. Freshman Ashlyn Petersen made two runs.

April 21: Lehi 13, Maple Mountain 9

Advertisement

The Golden Eagles started out with three runs in the top of the sixth, but the Pioneers answered with six runs in the bottom half and never looked back. Fuller picked up the win but senior Katie Wilcox, Salisbury and Maughan also saw some action in the circle.

Bliss had a home run, three RBI and three runs scored to lead the offensive effort. Grose singled and doubled for two RBI and two runs scored while Baxter had a base hit and a double with two RBI and one run. Petersen scored three times and PresleeNielson crossed the plate twice.