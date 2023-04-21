Pioneer girls lacrosse wins two more

The Lehi girls lacrosse team added another pair of league victories to its quick start in games played on either side of the spring break. The Pioneers are 8-0 coming into this week and 4-0 in Region 8.

March 28: Lehi 24, Orem 6

The Pioneers dominated this game on both ends of the field. Senior goalkeeper Charity Whitehead made three saves in the lopsided win.

Senior midfielder Karli Fiedler tallied one-third of her team’s total goals with eight. Senior attacker Ginger Hale added five goals and three assists. Junior midfielder Alexis Atkin added two goals and one give and led the team in draw controls with seven.

Four other players scored two goals apiece, including junior attacker Jayda Harris, junior midfielder Brinley Buhler, junior midfielder Camree Kenison and junior attacker Jaidynn Hutchinson.

Freshman attacker Chloe Hale also had a goal and senior attacker Mylee McCallister made an assist. McCallister and Kenison tallied four draw controls each for the evening.

April 13: Lehi 13, Timpanogos 3

Fiedler made 5-of-6 (83%) shot attempts along with an assist and picked up three ground balls and two caused turnovers as she sparked her team’s victory over the Timberwolves. Whitehead had four saves in the contest.

McCallister added three goals and one assist while Hale added two goals and two assists and Kenison scored once with three gives.

Freshman attacker Ashlyn Atkin and Hutchinson each added a goal and Alexis Atkin made one give and snagged 11 draw controls.