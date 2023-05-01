Hutchings Museum hosts film screening to raise awareness of Nepal effort

Jillian Rose | Lehi Free Press

The Hutchings Museum Institute hosted a free movie screening of the short film, Kumari: A Father’s Dream, on Friday (April 28) at the IMAX Theater at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.

Based on true events, this documentary-style movie follows the story of a Tamang community member, Jagat Lama, as he works with a group of childhood friends to bring a much-neededmedical facility to this remote rural region in Nepal. In so doing, he fulfilled a promise he made to his dying father.

With a strong sense of profundity, the 30-minute movie left audience members inspired by a story of tenacity and grit even in the face of obstacles. The film itself has been featured in many film festivals across the country, even earning an award of excellence.

The touching film holds significant value to its director, Sean O’Conner. Along with his production team, O’Conner first head about Lama’s story back in 2012, and has not stopped efforts on the project since.

The state of Kumari today stands strong with electricity, a women’s skill center, a local school and a working community farm, plus a medical hospital with doctors and even telehealth.

The production team continues to travel the country, showing their film in hopes of inspiring continued positive impact on the community members of Kumari.

Advertisement

Following the screening, O’Conner made himself available for a Q-and-A session. Audience members discovered the current status of the medical facility, which was created, then destroyed by a devastating earthquake, and then rebuilt once more.

O’Conner explained challenges like the ongoing battle of re-paving the main road after every monsoon season.

Revenue from Kumari: A Father’s Dream is being directed to the people of Kumari to continue to support ongoing community growth projects.

“Jagat has been the Sherpa for Hutchings Everest expeditions, and in November will again be the Sherpa for our Everest Expedition which will support Jagat’s work in Kumari,” said Daniela Larsen, executive director of the Hutchings Museum Institute.

Residents who would like to support this effort can join the expedition, donate directly to the fund or purchase gift shop items straight from the production team’s website here: The Making of Kumari: A Father’s Dream (kumarifilm.org).