Miss Lehi’s Teen competition delegates highlighted

On Saturday, June 3, at Skyridge High School, 12 young ladies will compete for the Miss Lehi’s Teen title. They will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, onstage conversation, and evening gown. Below, six of the candidates are profiled. The pageant begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehisoutstandingteen2020.ticketspice.com/miss-lehis-outstanding-teen-2023.

Delegate #1

Alivia Lee Marchello

Alivia is the daughter of Ivan and Stephanie Marchello. Alivia is a Lehi High School student and a member of the cross-countryand track teams. Her Community Service Initiative is “Creating Community.” Alivia will be presenting her artwork with live narration for her talent. An interesting fact about Alivia is that she is a Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel superfan.

Delegate #2

Cydnee Worthington

Cydnee is the daughter of Aaron and Stephannee Worthington. She is a student at Lehi High School and participates in the drill and dance company. Cydnee will be performing a contemporary dance routine for her talent. Her community service initiative is “Healing Minds for Happy Hearts.” She hopes to attend medical school and become a dermatologist.

Delegate #3

Hope Bailey

Hope is the daughter of Kirk and Cindy Bailey. Hope is an honor roll student at the American Heritage School in Lindon,where she participates in the Heritage Youth Chorus. For her talent, Hope will perform a harp solo. Her community service initiative is “Hope4Healing.” Hope raises goats, cows, pigs and chickens and loves cooking and organizing.

Delegate #4

Hannah Shelley

Hannah is the daughter of Chris and Heather Shelley. She is a Lehi High School student currently enrolled at MountainlandTechnical College. Hannah will recite “The Professional” by Ashley Nicolette Frangipane for her talent. Her community service initiative is “I Have a Voice: Teens in Politics.” Hannah was a finalist representing Utah Teens in Washington, D.C.

Delegate #5

Abigail Sanderson

Abigail is the daughter of Jeremy and Tiffany Sanderson. She attends Lehi High School and participates in the Family Career and Community Leaders of America organization (FCCLA). Abigail will perform a choreographed karate routine for her talent. She enjoys fashion design and cooking. Abigail’s community service initiative is entitled “I Hear You: Sexual Assault Awareness.”

Delegate #6

Charlee Bryan

Charlee is the daughter of Jacob and Julie Bryan. She is a Skyridge High School student and volunteers for the annual Chinese New Year Celebration. Charlee will present Chinese character painting for her talent. Her community service initiative is “Dyslexia Awareness.” Charlee has studied the Chinese language for over ten years.