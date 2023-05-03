Congressman Owens congratulates three UMA graduates accepted to top U.S. military schools

Congressman Burgess Owens (R) visited the Utah Military Academy in Lehi today to congratulate three graduates on their acceptance into the nation’s top military schools.

“It’s your moment. It’s your time. You are the future leaders of our great Country,” said Owens during the celebratory assembly on Utah Military Academy’s Lehi campus on Wednesday.

Joshua Krause is off to the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, Matthew Marchant will attend the U.S Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and Gavin Vollmer has enrolled at the U.S Military Academy in West Point, New York.

The senior cadets were admitted into their respective schools after a rigorous application process. Each had not only stellar grades and test scores but excelled in physical fitness assessments, participated in lengthy interviews, and received an endorsement from a member of Congress.

“It’s a big honor to receive my nomination from Congressman Owens, and I’m excited to represent the state of Utah,” said Marchant.

Vollmer echoed the sentiment saying, “It’s humbling to receive my nomination from a man of his caliber. It’s an honor to represent Utah at West Point.”

Congressman Owens has supported the school in the past and offered his Congressional nomination to both Marchant and Vollmer to advance their applications.

“Just know you will have losing times. That’s life. You will get through it with your teammates and the great leaders around you. Be tenacious and have grit,” said Owens to the hundreds of students at the honorary assembly.

“We’re honored to visit with Congressman Owens. He visited us in the fall, and his presence inspired our students to set goals and achieve excellence in everything they do. His visit also validates the significance of Gavin, Josh, and Matt’s achievements and will hopefully inspire others to do the same,” said UMA Principal Joe Schino.

The three students have all submitted their enrollment and will be attending their respective schools in the fall.

“We’re extremely proud of Gavin, Josh, and Matt. Their achievements are significant because each of the service academies are considered some of the most elite leadership institutions in the world. Earning an appointment to a service academy is a mark of distinction for them and our school. Their achievement is the culmination of four years of hard work and perseverance, representing high achievement and the pledge of outstanding leadership,” concluded Schino.