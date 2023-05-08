Falcon boys soccer splits even in league play

The Skyridge boys soccer team went 2-2 in the final regular-season matches, winning at home and falling on the road to end up in third place in challenging Region 4 at 5-5 behind two state-ranked teams.

The Falcons have earned a 10-5 record overall and were ranked No. 5 entering the postseason. The state tournament bracket had not been released at press time, but Skyridge will finish high in the RPI and get a first-round bye so they will begin the playoffs in the second round on Tuesday (May 16).

April 26: Corner Canyon 5, Skyridge 1

The Falcons got blitzed by the Chargers on their pitch after defeating them at home earlier in the schedule. Corner Canyon was up 3-1 at the half and scored two more unanswered goals in the second period to run off with the win.

Sophomore midfielder Lucas White found the target forSkyridge in the 26th minute to avoid a shutout.

“Corner Canyon flat out beat us,” said Coach Jerry Preisendorf. “They were quicker to the ball, and they were very physical and direct when they stole the ball from us. Our defense broke down and they mastered putting the ball away in the net.

“The possession battle is something we want to win but that was our only winning formula this night,” he added. “Corner Canyon was the better team.”

April 28: Skyridge 2, Pleasant Grove 1

The teams played a toe-to-toe battle in this match. They went scoreless through most of the initial period, until junior forward Cannon Thorn got his team on the board in the 32nd minute. The Falcons took the 1-0 advantage into the break.

The Vikings evened the tally in the 52nd minute and the teams continued to duel even for the rest of the contest. Junior forward Joshua Guymon secured the thrilling win for his squad with a goal in the 80th minute and the Falcons were able to hold on until the end of stoppage time.

Sophomore goalkeeper Troy Chamberlain minded the net for the duration. “This was a back-and-forth game the entire way,” said Preisendorf. “We are still trying to find our formula for possessing the ball and getting forward.

“Troy played a great game and kept us in it,” the coach continued. “We did not win the beauty contest tonight, but the grit was there from the boys and we were able to get a good result which is badly needed.”

May 3: Skyridge 2, Westlake 1 (2OT)

The Thunder came out as the aggressor and scored in the 13thminute, holding onto that advantage for most of the match on Senior Night for the Falcons. Senior Manuel Vargas didn’t allow anything else past him between the pipes to help give the Falcons a fighting chance.

White was the hero of the evening as he tied the score in the 68thminute. Neither team was able to find the net for the rest of regulation or through the first overtime, but White hit the target on a set play in the 93rd minute to close out the thrilling home win with a golden goal.

“Westlake was hungry and came out and got us first,” Preisendorf said. “It was a long time coming until we got a tying goal late in the second half by Lucas.

“There were a lot of cards and a lot of emotions in this game from both teams,” he went on. “However, we were able to get a result that was again needed for State seeding.

“Lucas came up big at the end of this game with a fantastic free kick that I don’t think a lot of keepers would have gotten,” the coach added.

May 5: Lone Peak 4, Skyridge 0

The Knights were able to finish the regular season undefeated as they shut out the Falcons at home. Lone Peak got all four goals in the second half.

“We were doing good things at the start and we dictated the pace,” the coach said. “I played a lot of people in the game to see what they could do, so I have a good rotation for the playoffs.

“The season has been successful to this point,” Preisendorfcontinued. “We got off to a good start and then hit some tough spots with injuries. I expect the team to be ready for the playoffs and make a very good run.

“We are young, but we have some good senior leaders and I know they want to prove something,” he said. “Our region is tough and that helps in preparation for the playoffs. Any team from Region 4 can win State.”