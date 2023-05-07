Pioneer girls lacrosse still unbeaten

The Lehi girls lacrosse team added five more victories to finish out the April schedule. Coming into this week, the Pioneers are in first place at 8-0 in Region 4 with four contests remaining and they are 13-0 overall.

April 17: Lehi 9, Alta 5

Senior goalkeeper Charity Whitehead made seven saves to help the Pioneers beat the Hawks on the road. Senior midfielder Karli Fiedler scored three goals with one assist and led in ground balls claimed with three to lead the effort.

Junior midfielder Camree Kenison added three goals and senior attacker Ginger Hale scored once and made two gives. Senior attacker Mylee McCallister and junior midfielder Alexis Atkinmade one score each and junior attacker Jaidynn Hutchinson had an assist.

April 19: Lehi 16, Mountain View 3

Fiedler converted 7-of-10 (70%) shot attempts and had the mostground balls with three as she led the Pioneers to a big win over the Bruins. Whitehead got the victory and freshman Kate Prettyman finished out the contest in the net.

Hale netted four goals with an assist while Kenison scored once with two gives and Alexis Atkin scored twice with three draw controls. A lot of players got some time in this game.

April 20: Lehi 12, Cedar Valley 7

The Pioneers put a lot of pressure on the Aviator net and Whitehead grabbed five saves to secure this road win. Fiedler tallied five goals, Hale scored four with an assist and Kenison contributed three goals and two gives in the effort.

Junior attacker Jayda Harris, Alexis Aitkin and freshman attacker Ashlyn Atkin each got three ground balls while Kenison had two takeaways.

April 25: Lehi 9, Timpview 8

Whitehead made four critical saves to help her team pull out a thriller over the Thunderbirds at home. The Pioneers were up 5-3 after the first half but were outscored 5-4 in the second period and had to hang on for the win.

It took an all-around group effort to get it done. Fiedler scored twice with one assist, had four ground balls and two takeaways while making seven draw controls to help lift her team.

Hale netted three goals while Kenison had two to go with four ground balls and two takeaways. McCallister scored twice with one give and junior midfielder Hannah Lindsay provided one assist and snatched three ground balls.

April 28: Lehi 16, Jordan 9

Fiedler led the way once again as the Pioneers kept their undefeated season going against the Beetdiggers. She scored five times, made two gives and collected six draw controls in the effort. Whitehead made eight saves to assure the victory.

Alexis Atkin made four goals while McCallister had one plus four assists. Hutchinson and Lindsay tallied two scores apiece. On the other side of the stick, senior defender Kaylee Harding scooped up three ground balls and caused a pair of turnovers.