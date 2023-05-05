Pioneer boys lacrosse competing well

The Lehi boys lacrosse team went 3-1 in Region 8 following spring break and split a pair of non-league contests in the same stretch. The Pioneers are in third place in the region with a 5-3 mark and are 6-6 overall.

April 11: Lehi 15, Springville 3

The Pioneers netted four goals in the first quarter, three in the second, seven in the third and one in the fourth on the way to a big win. The Red Devils didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Junior netminder Tyler Dajany made five saves in the effort and went the distance between the pipes.

Senior attacker Maka Havea had a big day with seven goals and two assists. Junior attacker Justice Cooper added three goals and two assists with five ground balls and senior midfielder Denen Fowler tallied one goal, one assist, three ground balls and eight faceoffs won.

Sophomore attacker Zxander Stanbrough added two goals while senior midfielder Ethan Adamson collected four ground balls. Junior defender William Martinez, sophomore defender Kaiden Fiedler, senior midfielder Mason McWhorter and senior defender Kiezek Larsen each had three ground balls.

April 13: Lehi 13, Timpanogos 3

The Pioneers were similarly dominant on the road against the Timberwolves. They built an 8-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. Dajany had four saves in the win.

Havea did most of the damage with nine goals plus one assist. Cooper scored three times and also got three ground balls. Fowler had a goal and a give plus six ground balls and eight faceoffs won. Stanbrough made two assists and McWhortersnagged three ground balls.

April 18: Lehi 16, Mountain View 2

Dajany split time with sophomore Mac Jeppesen in goal in a game without much pressure on the net. Dajany got the win and each made one save as the Pioneers picked up another overwhelming victory.

Havea scored seven goals and Cooper four with each of them providing two assists and Cooper claiming six ground balls. Fowler scored twice with two gives, five ground balls and nine faceoffs won. Senior midfielder Ashton Ivie got three ground balls and 5-of-6 (83%) faceoffs with one assist.

Sophomore midfielder John Berry added two goals. Fiedler gathered five ground balls while Adamson and McWhorter got four apiece. Havea had a pair of takeaways.

April 19: Highland 14, Lehi 4

The Pioneers stayed close in this one for a half, after which they were trailing just 4-5. However, the Rams scored nine unanswered points after that to run away with the win. Dajanyhad eight saves in the loss.

Cooper scored twice and had three ground balls while Havea made one goal and picked up four ground balls. Junior midfielder Hyrum Jensen netted the other score and Adamson made the only assist. Fowler tallied four ground balls and nine faceoffs won. Fiedler got three takeaways.

April 25: Timpview 18, Lehi 11

Dajany made 16 saves in a heroic effort against the Thunderbirds but it wasn’t enough against the near-constant pressure. Adamson also played well as he scored twice, got four ground balls and snagged an astonishing 12 takeaways.

Havea led the attack with four goals and two gives. Fowler had one of each with eight ground balls and seven faceoffs won. Ivie had a score and assist as well with three faceoffs claimed. McWhorter made three takeaways.

April 27: Lehi 15, Jordan 2

The Pioneers bounced back with an easy victory over the Beetdiggers. They led 12-1 after two quarters and remained in control the rest of the way. Dajaney got the win but Jeppesen finished the contest in the net.

Havea notched five goals, Berry scored three and Adamson got two to cement the result. McWhorter led in ground balls with five and also had two takeaways. Fowler got four ground balls and seven faceoffs while Ivie won 10 faceoffs.