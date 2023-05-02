Skyridge softball racking up the wins

The Skyridge softball team won 12 consecutive games in the second half of April. They were alone in first place in Region 4 at 8-0 and were 19-2 overall coming into this week.

April 17: Skyridge 2, Tooele 0

The Falcons plated one run each in the first and third innings to squeeze out a taut win on the road. Senior pitcher Elliott Plewewent the distance, throwing a two-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks.

Senior shortstop Moki Maughan tripled and made both Skyridge runs. Junior catcher Irma Medina had a double for her team’s only other hit.

April 18: Skyridge 15, American Fork 1

Junior pitcher Kadynce Barnes struck out nine against two walks and two hits in the shortened game against the Cavemen, who didn’t make things easier on themselves with eight errors. The Falcons scored two runs in the first, four in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth to get the big lead.

Maughan had just one hit, a double, but got on base three more times to produce three RBI and four runs scored. Senior infielder Elizabeth Barnes doubled and tripled for two RBI and two runs while Plewe had a home run and two RBI.

Senior Abigail Hall singled twice and scored three times. Junior infielder Taya Tahbo had two hits including a double and one RBI. Senior infielder Grace Beck hit a double and made two runs.

April 20: Skyridge 17, Corner Canyon 0

The Falcons needed only three innings to dispose of the Chargers. They made 18 hits and plated six runs in the first, nine in the second and two in the third to invoke the mercy rule. Plewe struck out seven of the nine batters she faced and gave up no hits, runs or walks.

Beck went 3-for-3 with a triple and scored three times. Medina singled and tripled, drove in three runs and scored twice. Junior outfielder Addalie Purcell and Tahbo each had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Plewe and Elizabeth Barnes tallied two RBI and one run apiece.

April 21: Skyridge 11, Corner Canyon 1

The Falcons scored 11 runs on 13 hits while Purcell threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and four walks. She also had a big afternoon on the other side of the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and home run, five RBI and two runs scored.

Plewe also doubled and homered, yielding three RBI and one run. Maughan went 3-for-4 including a triple and scored twice while Medina was also 3-for-4 with two runs.

April 22: Skyridge 11, Enterprise 2

After three scoreless innings, the Falcons broke open the game with three runs in the fourth inning and really put it away with six runs in the sixth. Kadynce Barnes picked up the win with eight strikeouts against three walks. Plewe struck out five of six batters to get the save.

The pitching duo also led the offense at the plate. Plewe singled and homered for four RBI and Kadynce Barnes went 3-for-4 including a double to add three RBI and a run. Medina singled twice and scored three times while Maughan drove one run in and made two herself.

April 25: Skyridge 19, Lone Peak 1

The Falcons opened with six runs in the first turn and added 10 more the next inning and three in the third to end the game after three stanzas. Kadynce Barnes and Purcell combined for the no-hitter.

Ten players had hits in the game led by Tahbo, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and a run scored. Kadynce Barneswas also 3-for-3 with three RBI and a run. Plewe singled and homered with four RBI and scored twice.

Senior outfielder Abbie Bailey added two doubles, an RBI and two runs while Beck doubled with two RBI and one run. Elizabeth Barnes tripled and had two RBI and Maughan drove one run in and scored two.

April 26: Skyridge 15, Lone Peak 0

Plewe threw a one-hitter and the Falcons scored seven runs in the first, two in the second and six in the fourth to end the contest early. Medina provided a lift with three hits including a homer, five RBI and two runs. Elizabeth Barnes singled and doubled, made three RBI and two runs.

April 27: Skyridge 3, Westlake 0

The Falcons got three runs in the first inning and a one-hit shutout from Plewe with 12 strikeouts against two walks to earn a tight win over the Thunder. Plewe had a double and drove in two runs while Tahbo hit across the other.

April 29: Cache Valley Invitational 4-0

In this one-day tournament, the Falcons earned shutout victories over Weber 11-0, Stansbury 9-0 and Snow Canyon 5-0 before wrapping up the day with a 15-6 win over Northridge. Skyridge tallied 52 hits in the four games and used the opportunity to spread playing time throughout the roster.