What does $600,000 get you in Lehi?

As rising interest rates have put a slight damper on pricing and home sales over the last year, pricing has stayed steady, with inventory still incredibly low. With summer home-buying-season quickly approaching, buyers can get the following homes for $600,000:

1. 2788 W Chestnut St – $610,000

5 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths (3,484 Sq Ft) Built in 2007 on .10 acres

Located in the desirable Traverse Mountain area, this home features an open floor plan and is located minutes from the I-15 freeway. Upstairs, you’ll find five bedrooms, a laundry area and two bathrooms, including a master suite with a walk-in closet, separate shower and jetted tub. You’ll find a kitchen, dining and living areas, and a half bath on the main level. You’ll find plenty of framed but unfinished storage space if you head downstairs. The property includes a 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances and a fenced backyard. Listed By: Homie

2. 2195 N Wayside Place – $599,900

3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths (2,939 Sq Ft) Built in 2023 on .07 acres

The “Laramie” is modern, light and airy, with large windows throughout the main floor, a bonus room with lots of natural light, and a fireplace with a cast stone surround. The kitchen features an oversized “eat-in” island and custom cabinetry. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and spa shower. This home is two doors down from a “pocket park.” Listed By: Advantage Real Estate (Oakwood Homes)

3. 4358 N Pheasant Ridge Trail – $599,900

5 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths (2,670 Sq Ft) Built in 2004 on .12 acres

This property is in the Traverse Mountain neighborhood, in the heart of the Silicone Slopes. This well-maintained home boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a fully finished interior. The home features newcarpet upstairs. The open floor plan allows for a seamless flow between the living spaces. Listed By: Selling Utah Real Estate

4. 576 N Orchard Dr – $595,000

4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths (3,085 Sq Ft) Built in 2020 on .09 acres

This Lehi home is ready to move in. The basement is 100% finished with an accessory dwelling unit with a separate entrance. The fully landscaped and fenced yard has a patio and play place. Enjoy many amenities in this neighborhood, including a community pool and clubhouse. The upstairs has a large loft area and three bedrooms with generous closets. The main living area has 9-foot ceilings pantry, and open-conceptliving. Upgrades included laminate wood flooring on the main floor, shaker cabinets & quartz countertops throughout. Listed By: Equity Real Estate