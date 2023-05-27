Pioneer baseball finishes second in 5A



The No. 4 Lehi High School baseball team put up a great fight in the 5A state tournament but lost the third game of the series to No. 2 Timpanogos 8-1 to end their season with the silver trophy after winning it all last year.

In the first game of the best-of-3 series, the Pioneers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and held it until the bottom of the third. The Timberwolves scored two runs then and two more the next inning to take the lead for good in a 5-2 win.

Facing elimination on Saturday afternoon, Lehi built a 5-1 lead early, but Timpanogos responded to tie the game at 5-5 and then again at 6-6. The Pioneers scored on a home run and a double in the fifth inning to move ahead 8-6 and then managed to hang on for an 8-7 victory to force a third game.

For the nightcap, Lehi won the coin toss to be designated the home team, but it didn’t end up being a factor as the Pioneers just couldn’t make any headway against the Timberwolf pitching and defense, which was excellent throughout the night.

Lehi completed the year with a 23-9 record. For more stories and photos about this team’s playoff run, pick up a copy of the June 1 issue of the Lehi Free Press.