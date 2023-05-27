Falcon baseball earns silver trophy

The No. 1 Skyridge baseball team fell to a fired-up No. 7 American Fork squad Saturday evening to finish in second place in the 6A baseball tournament.

In the first game of the best-of-3 series, the Falcons trailed the entire way until the bottom of the sixth inning, when two homers brought in five runs and allowed Skyridge to edge past the Cavemen 7-6.

In the second game Saturday morning, American Fork used good pitching and defense with just enough offense to win 4-1 and force a tiebreaker contest. A coin toss gave the Cavemen the home team designation for the evening decider.

The final game went back and forth as the teams added runs here and there and the lead changed hands a couple of times, but American Fork got the advantage that counted with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

The Falcons end a sterling season with a 23-8-1 record.

For all the details and photos from the team’s playoff run, check out the June 1 issue of the Lehi Free Press.