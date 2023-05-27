Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball earns silver trophy

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball finishes second in 5A

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball earns title try

Lehi Sports

Two quick goals sink Falcon boys in soccer title try

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball advances to final

Lehi Sports

Falcon softball reaches Final 4 before exit

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys soccer punches ticket to final

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls third at state track

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls fourth, boys fifth at state track

Lehi Sports

Skyridge netters tie for third at State; Cluff & Ericksen earn 1D title

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball earns silver trophy

Published

3 hours ago

on

The No. 1 Skyridge baseball team fell to a fired-up No. 7 American Fork squad Saturday evening to finish in second place in the 6A baseball tournament.

In the first game of the best-of-3 series, the Falcons trailed the entire way until the bottom of the sixth inning, when two homers brought in five runs and allowed Skyridge to edge past the Cavemen 7-6.

In the second game Saturday morning, American Fork used good pitching and defense with just enough offense to win 4-1 and force a tiebreaker contest. A coin toss gave the Cavemen the home team designation for the evening decider.

The final game went back and forth as the teams added runs here and there and the lead changed hands a couple of times, but American Fork got the advantage that counted with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

The Falcons end a sterling season with a 23-8-1 record.

For all the details and photos from the team’s playoff run, check out the June 1 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *