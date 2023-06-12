JUST IN: Lehi High appoints new baseball coach

The Lehi High School administration has announced the promotion of Eric Madsen to the position of head baseball coach.

He replaces Jason Ingersoll, who resigned as head coach of both the baseball and golf teams at the end of the school year. He will continue as a teacher at the school.



The baseball team won the state championship last year and finished second this season. The golf team has also enjoyed notable success during Ingersoll’s tenure.



“We’re grateful for the dedicated service that Coach Ingersoll has given our athletes over the past 11 years,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “You won’t find anyone more committed to the success of young people on and off the field.”



Madsen joined Ingersoll’s staff two seasons ago and brings a wealth of experience to his new position. For more details, check out the June 22 issue of the Lehi Free Press.



The administration is in the process of selecting a new golf coach and that will be announced at a future time.