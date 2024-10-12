Skyridge 3rd, Lehi 4th in region boys golf

The regular season for Region 3 boys golf wrapped up this week with Skyridge finishing third and Lehi fourth in the overall team standings.

As expected, state top-ranked Lone Peak was the runaway winner of league play with a 275 cumulative team stroke average. American Fork was second at 297, followed by Skyridge at 300, Lehi at 312, then Westlake and Pleasant Grove.

Pioneer senior Toa Ofahengaue won the individual medalist honors at the region stroke championship on Tuesday (Oct. 8) at Riverbend Golf Course in Riverton with a sterling 65. He finished in fourth place in the overall region medalist race with a 69.3 stroke average behind three Knight players.

Senior Austin Holland was the top overall finisher for the Falcons in the individual region standings, coming in seventh at 71.5. Lehi freshman D’Adiddas Notoa was 10th at 72.2 and Skyridge senior Calvin Armstrong was 12th at 73.2.

In the Tuesday meet, Notoa tied for ninth at 73 while Skyridgejunior Murphy Dunn tied for 11th with a 74 and Holland was 12th with a 75.

In the subsequent match play tournament, the Pioneers beat the Vikings 4-2 and the Cavemen topped Skyridge 4-2 on Wednesday (Oct. 9) at Riverbend. The Falcons beat the Thunder earlier that day in a preliminary round and Lehi later lost to Lone Peak on Thursday (Oct. 10) in the match semifinals at Cedar Hills Golf Club.

Riverbend is the site of this year’s upcoming state tournament on Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 14-15).