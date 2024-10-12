Lehi boys 3rd, Falcons 5th at region meet

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Lehi High School took third in the boys varsity race and the Skyridge boys varsity runners finished fifth at the Region 3 cross country meet on Tuesday (Oct. 8) at American Fork’s Art Dye Park. The Cavemen won the event and Lone Peak was second.

The Pioneers were boosted by how well they worked together. They were led by Rajeed Abudu, who finished 18th overall with a time of 16:45. Second for Lehi was Hudson Claybaugh, who finished 20th overall in 16:56.

Also scoring for the Pioneers were Milo Amakasu, who came in 21st, Everett Quist at 22nd and Luke Shumway at 27th. Joel Mason, Colton Kenison and Benjamin Wood rounded out the Lehi competitors in this event.

Finishing first for the Falcon boys team was Taylor Kjar, who ran a 16:23 5K and came in 11th overall. He was followed by Chase McCall in 19th place, Zach Rohde in 26th, Joseph Davila in 31st, and Zane Taylor finishing 32nd. Seth Newman, Lincoln Tuckett and Grayson Spencer also ran for the varsity squad.

The Falcons varsity girls squad finished fourth in the regionevent. Leading Skyridge was Lucy Hawkins, who came in seventh overall with a time of 18:56. Teammate Clara Madsen finished 11th with a time of 19:05.

She was followed by Macie Wakely coming in at 25th, Rebecca Guymon finishing 30th, and Reese Mehr scoring 34th. Rounding out the varsity runners were Claire Wallgren, Eliza Bodine and Emily Witt.

Lehi’s girls team took sixth place. Finishing first for Lehi was Laney Martin, who came in 23rd overall with a time of 19:59.

Also scoring for Lehi were Maggie Peterson finishing 26th, Charity Whitehead 37th, Hannah Jorgensen 41st, and Nathanaelle Tveten 42nd. Evangeline Christiansen was the final runner on the varsity squad.

Lehi runner Jacob Mason finished 10th in the JV boys race,leading his team to a fourth-place finish. The Skyridge JV boyscame in third, led by Jack Grossen in 16th place.

In the JV team competition, the Skyridge girls placed fifth with Lucy Milne as their lead runner and the Lehi girls placed sixth with Emily Stevenson crossing the line first for her team.

Up next for area high school runners is the 2024 Cross Country Divisionals Race on October 15 at Lakeside Park in Orem.