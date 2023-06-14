Academic All-State: Student athletes excel in classroom too

For more than 25 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.

Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average.

With more than 85,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.

Following are the names of the Lehi-area students who received this honor during the 2022-23 school year. Teams are named by sport and classification. Skyridge competes in Class 6A and Lehi is in Class 5A. Winners in the UHSAA-sanctioned cultural arts categories are also included.

FALL

Girls Cross Country

Chloe Kemp – Skyridge

Leah Barlow – Skyridge

Emma Jorgensen — Lehi

Boys Cross Country

Ethan Bowman – Skyridge Jackson Jones – Skyridge

Luke Dotson – Skyridge

Ryan Felt – Skyridge

Football

Adam Stephens – Skyridge

Breck Parker – Skyridge

Collin Sheffield – Skyridge

Maxwell Bradley – Skyridge

Austin McWilliams – Lehi

Boston Bingham – Lehi

Elijah Bettis – Lehi

Hayden Johnson – Lehi

Jacob Anderegg – Lehi

Girls Soccer

Tessa Miller – Skyridge

Aeyan Gomm – Lehi

Olivia Smith — Lehi

Girls Tennis

Avery Taylor – Skyridge

Emmeline Burnett – Lehi

Katherine Killpack – Lehi

Volleyball

MacKenna Ohlsen – Skyridge

Natalie Nielsen – Lehi

WINTER

Boys Basketball

Mason Hunter – Skyridge

Instrumental Music

Holly Taylor – Skyridge

Hyrum Baird – Skyridge

Megan Marsh – Skyridge

Mia Johnson – Skyridge

Milo Melanson – Skyridge

Girls Swimming

Ada Newman – Skyridge

Boys Swimming

Taylor Brown – Skyridge

Dallin Johnson – Lehi

Theatre

Elijah Newall – Skyridge

Gavin Webecke – Skyridge

Boys Wrestling

Hayden Johnson – Lehi

SPRING

Baseball

Boston Bingham – Lehi

Girls Golf

Brylee McCall – Skyridge

Girls Lacrosse

Haven Buechner – Skyridge

Josie Taylor – Lehi

Karli Fiedler – Lehi

Boys Lacrosse

Jacob Anderegg – Lehi

Boys Soccer

Jordan Johnson – Skyridge

Alex Jones – Lehi

Softball

Katie Wilcox – Lehi

Boys Tennis

Ashton Lee – Skyridge

Elijah Cluff – Skyridge

Girls Track

Holly Taylor – Skyridge

Makaylie Roberds – Skyridge

Tessa Miller – Skyridge

Emmeline Burnett – Lehi

Boys Track

Ethan Bowman – Skyridge

Isaac Jensen – Skyridge

Ryan Felt – Skyridge

Tyler Michaelis – Skyridge

Jacob Anderegg – Lehi