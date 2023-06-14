Lehi Sports
Academic All-State: Student athletes excel in classroom too
For more than 25 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.
Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average.
With more than 85,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.
Following are the names of the Lehi-area students who received this honor during the 2022-23 school year. Teams are named by sport and classification. Skyridge competes in Class 6A and Lehi is in Class 5A. Winners in the UHSAA-sanctioned cultural arts categories are also included.
FALL
Girls Cross Country
Chloe Kemp – Skyridge
Leah Barlow – Skyridge
Emma Jorgensen — Lehi
Boys Cross Country
Ethan Bowman – Skyridge Jackson Jones – Skyridge
Luke Dotson – Skyridge
Ryan Felt – Skyridge
Football
Adam Stephens – Skyridge
Breck Parker – Skyridge
Collin Sheffield – Skyridge
Maxwell Bradley – Skyridge
Austin McWilliams – Lehi
Boston Bingham – Lehi
Elijah Bettis – Lehi
Hayden Johnson – Lehi
Jacob Anderegg – Lehi
Girls Soccer
Tessa Miller – Skyridge
Aeyan Gomm – Lehi
Olivia Smith — Lehi
Girls Tennis
Avery Taylor – Skyridge
Emmeline Burnett – Lehi
Katherine Killpack – Lehi
Volleyball
MacKenna Ohlsen – Skyridge
Natalie Nielsen – Lehi
WINTER
Boys Basketball
Mason Hunter – Skyridge
Instrumental Music
Holly Taylor – Skyridge
Hyrum Baird – Skyridge
Megan Marsh – Skyridge
Mia Johnson – Skyridge
Milo Melanson – Skyridge
Girls Swimming
Ada Newman – Skyridge
Boys Swimming
Taylor Brown – Skyridge
Dallin Johnson – Lehi
Theatre
Elijah Newall – Skyridge
Gavin Webecke – Skyridge
Boys Wrestling
Hayden Johnson – Lehi
SPRING
Baseball
Boston Bingham – Lehi
Girls Golf
Brylee McCall – Skyridge
Girls Lacrosse
Haven Buechner – Skyridge
Josie Taylor – Lehi
Karli Fiedler – Lehi
Boys Lacrosse
Jacob Anderegg – Lehi
Boys Soccer
Jordan Johnson – Skyridge
Alex Jones – Lehi
Softball
Katie Wilcox – Lehi
Boys Tennis
Ashton Lee – Skyridge
Elijah Cluff – Skyridge
Girls Track
Holly Taylor – Skyridge
Makaylie Roberds – Skyridge
Tessa Miller – Skyridge
Boys Track
Ethan Bowman – Skyridge
Isaac Jensen – Skyridge
Ryan Felt – Skyridge
Tyler Michaelis – Skyridge