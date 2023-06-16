Lehi Sports
LHS Year In Review: Repeat football title, four region crowns highlight Pioneer sports year
Athletes at Lehi High School competed well in 2022-23, capturing a second-straight 5A championship in football and a silver trophy in baseball along with Region 8 titles in football, boys basketball, girls lacrosse and softball.
In addition, the Pioneers earned numerous individual medals in sports where those are awarded and set several new school and Class 5A records in swimming and track events. Following is a team-by-team look at this school year’s achievements.
New challenges are ahead as Lehi moves up to Class 6A and competes in Region 4 beginning this fall.
FALL
Boys Golf
State 5A finish: DNQ
Top performer: Dallin McKay (Jr.)
Season highlight: The Pioneers did not qualify as a team for the state tournament, but McKay competed as an individual. He finished tied for seventh place in the Region 8 medalist race and tied for 52nd at the state event.
Girls tennis
State 5A finish: 17th
Top performer: Caroline Moon (Sr.)
Season highlight: Moon was seeded at No. 10 in her bracket (1stsingles), the highest for any Pioneer. She defeated No. 23 Paige Reynolds of Mountain View to move on to the second round.
Cross Country
Region 8 finish: Boys 3rd, Girls 5th
State 5A finish: Boys 5th, Girls 5th
Top male performer: Caden Barlow (Sr.)
Top female performer: Graysen Lanenga (Sr.)
Season highlight: Several Pioneers earned medals at various events throughout the season. Lanenga also earned one at the state race, finishing in fourth place.
Girls Soccer
Region 8 finish: 2nd
State 5A finish: QF
Season highlight: In the second round of the 5A state tournament, the #16 Pioneers upset #1 seed Bonneville on the road by winning a shootout 3-1 after neither team was able to score in 100 minutes of play.
Volleyball
Region 8 finish: 5th
State 5A finish: 1RC
Season highlight: The #19 Pioneers upset #14 Spanish Fork in the first round of the state tournament on the road in a five-set marathon match, having to win the final two games in thrilling fashion to do it after falling behind 1-2.
Football
Region 8 finish: 1st
State 5A finish: 1st
Season highlight: The Pioneers repeated as 5A champions and posted a perfect 14-0 season in the process. The title contest was an instant classic as Lehi prevailed in three overtimes with an interception followed by an unexpected long touchdown pass to earn a gritty victory over long-time rival Timpview.
WINTER
Drill
Region 8 finish: 2nd
State 5A finish: 6th
Season highlight: In the region competition, the Pionettes earned first place in the show category with an imaginative routine involving mops. They finished second in the military and dance categories.
Competitive Cheer
Region 8 finish: Show category champions
State 5A finish: 3rd All-Girl Division
Season highlight: In the first year of UHSAA-sanctioned cheer competition, the Pioneers earned first place in the Sideline/Timeout Dance category at State and came in third overall.
Swimming
Region 8 finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 4th
State 5A finish: Boys 5th, Girls 9th
Top male performer: Bryce Broadhead (Sr.)
Top female performer: Sydney Zurmely (Jr.)
Season highlight: Broadhead set new school records in three events this season as well as a new 5A record in the 100-yard backstroke. He claimed two gold medals and a relay silver at the state meet in his final high school appearance.
Wrestling
Division A finish: Boys 3rd, Girls 12th
State 5A finish: Boys 5th, Girls 21st
Top male performer: Will McCleary (Sr.)
Top female performer: Avaree Kessler (Sr.)
Season highlight: McCleary moved up a notch from last season’s bronze-medal finish at the state meet, capturing silver this time. Eight out of 15 Pioneer entrants earned medals in the final competition.
Girls Basketball
Region 8 finish: 2nd
State 5A finish: QF
Season highlight: With only two returning varsity players and no seniors, the young Pioneers still managed to put together an excellent region season to finish in a strong second place and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
Boys Basketball
Region 8 finish: 1st
State 5A finish: QF
Season highlight: The Pioneers won an improbable championship in the classification’s toughest region. They also earned an impressive tournament title at the Holiday Classic in California against a strong field.
SPRING
Girls Golf
Region 8 finish: 4th
State 5A finish: DNQ
Top performer: Tacee Hess (So.)
Season highlight: Although the Pioneers didn’t advance to the state tournament as a team, Hess represented Lehi very well, advancing to the second round and finishing tied for 20th place at the state event.
Boys Tennis
State 5A finish: 15th
Top performers: Noah Glazier (So.) and Aidan Nielson (So.)
Season highlight: Glazier and Nielson were Lehi’s highest-seeded players in their respective brackets, coming in at #11. They upset the #6 pair from Timpview in the Round of 16 with an exciting come-from-behind victory to earn a berth in the quarterfinals.
Girls Lacrosse
Region 8 finish: 1st
State 5A finish: QF
Season highlight: The Pioneers had an outstanding season, winning the region title and claiming 18 straight victories before suffering a close loss in the quarterfinals.
Boys Lacrosse
Region 8 finish: 3rd
State 5A finish: 1R
Season highlight: The Pioneers recorded a solid 8-4 record to earn third place in the final region standings.
Track
Region 8 finish: Boys 4th, Girls 5th
State 5A finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 12th
Top male performer: Noah Begay (Sr)
Top female performer: Sarah Ballard (Sr.)
Season highlight: Ballard was a one-woman highlight reel all year and cemented her spectacular legacy with gold medals in the sprinter’s triple crown at State along with a relay silver. She owns the 5A record in the 200 meters and several school records in other events, including relays with some of her teammates.
Boys Soccer
Region 8 finish: 3rd
State 5A finish: 2R
Season highlight: The Pioneers finished a respectable third in a challenging region despite dealing with two season-ending injuries early on and a host of other adversity throughout the year.
Softball
Region 8 finish: 1st
State 5A finish: SR
Season highlight: The Pioneers mowed through the league competition, posting a 12-0 record as they earned their second consecutive undefeated region crown.
Baseball
Region 8 finish: 4th
State 5A finish: 2nd
Season highlight: The Pioneers could only manage a fourth-place finish in their tough league but made a fantastic run through the state tournament to reach the championship series. They managed to push it to a third game but ended up claimingthe silver trophy after winning the gold last year.