LHS Year In Review: Repeat football title, four region crowns highlight Pioneer sports year

Athletes at Lehi High School competed well in 2022-23, capturing a second-straight 5A championship in football and a silver trophy in baseball along with Region 8 titles in football, boys basketball, girls lacrosse and softball.

In addition, the Pioneers earned numerous individual medals in sports where those are awarded and set several new school and Class 5A records in swimming and track events. Following is a team-by-team look at this school year’s achievements.

New challenges are ahead as Lehi moves up to Class 6A and competes in Region 4 beginning this fall.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 8 finish: 4th

State 5A finish: DNQ

Top performer: Dallin McKay (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers did not qualify as a team for the state tournament, but McKay competed as an individual. He finished tied for seventh place in the Region 8 medalist race and tied for 52nd at the state event.

Girls tennis

State 5A finish: 17th

Top performer: Caroline Moon (Sr.)

Season highlight: Moon was seeded at No. 10 in her bracket (1stsingles), the highest for any Pioneer. She defeated No. 23 Paige Reynolds of Mountain View to move on to the second round.

Cross Country

Region 8 finish: Boys 3rd, Girls 5th

State 5A finish: Boys 5th, Girls 5th

Top male performer: Caden Barlow (Sr.)

Top female performer: Graysen Lanenga (Sr.)

Season highlight: Several Pioneers earned medals at various events throughout the season. Lanenga also earned one at the state race, finishing in fourth place.

Girls Soccer

Region 8 finish: 2nd

State 5A finish: QF

Season highlight: In the second round of the 5A state tournament, the #16 Pioneers upset #1 seed Bonneville on the road by winning a shootout 3-1 after neither team was able to score in 100 minutes of play.

Volleyball

Region 8 finish: 5th

State 5A finish: 1RC

Season highlight: The #19 Pioneers upset #14 Spanish Fork in the first round of the state tournament on the road in a five-set marathon match, having to win the final two games in thrilling fashion to do it after falling behind 1-2.

Football

Region 8 finish: 1st

State 5A finish: 1st

Season highlight: The Pioneers repeated as 5A champions and posted a perfect 14-0 season in the process. The title contest was an instant classic as Lehi prevailed in three overtimes with an interception followed by an unexpected long touchdown pass to earn a gritty victory over long-time rival Timpview.

WINTER

Drill

Region 8 finish: 2nd

State 5A finish: 6th

Season highlight: In the region competition, the Pionettes earned first place in the show category with an imaginative routine involving mops. They finished second in the military and dance categories.

Competitive Cheer

Region 8 finish: Show category champions

State 5A finish: 3rd All-Girl Division

Season highlight: In the first year of UHSAA-sanctioned cheer competition, the Pioneers earned first place in the Sideline/Timeout Dance category at State and came in third overall.

Swimming

Region 8 finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 4th

State 5A finish: Boys 5th, Girls 9th

Top male performer: Bryce Broadhead (Sr.)

Top female performer: Sydney Zurmely (Jr.)

Season highlight: Broadhead set new school records in three events this season as well as a new 5A record in the 100-yard backstroke. He claimed two gold medals and a relay silver at the state meet in his final high school appearance.

Wrestling

Division A finish: Boys 3rd, Girls 12th

State 5A finish: Boys 5th, Girls 21st

Top male performer: Will McCleary (Sr.)

Top female performer: Avaree Kessler (Sr.)

Season highlight: McCleary moved up a notch from last season’s bronze-medal finish at the state meet, capturing silver this time. Eight out of 15 Pioneer entrants earned medals in the final competition.

Girls Basketball

Region 8 finish: 2nd

State 5A finish: QF

Season highlight: With only two returning varsity players and no seniors, the young Pioneers still managed to put together an excellent region season to finish in a strong second place and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Boys Basketball

Region 8 finish: 1st

State 5A finish: QF

Season highlight: The Pioneers won an improbable championship in the classification’s toughest region. They also earned an impressive tournament title at the Holiday Classic in California against a strong field.

SPRING

Girls Golf

Region 8 finish: 4th

State 5A finish: DNQ

Top performer: Tacee Hess (So.)

Season highlight: Although the Pioneers didn’t advance to the state tournament as a team, Hess represented Lehi very well, advancing to the second round and finishing tied for 20th place at the state event.

Boys Tennis

State 5A finish: 15th

Top performers: Noah Glazier (So.) and Aidan Nielson (So.)

Season highlight: Glazier and Nielson were Lehi’s highest-seeded players in their respective brackets, coming in at #11. They upset the #6 pair from Timpview in the Round of 16 with an exciting come-from-behind victory to earn a berth in the quarterfinals.

Girls Lacrosse

Region 8 finish: 1st

State 5A finish: QF

Season highlight: The Pioneers had an outstanding season, winning the region title and claiming 18 straight victories before suffering a close loss in the quarterfinals.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 8 finish: 3rd

State 5A finish: 1R

Season highlight: The Pioneers recorded a solid 8-4 record to earn third place in the final region standings.

Track

Region 8 finish: Boys 4th, Girls 5th

State 5A finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 12th

Top male performer: Noah Begay (Sr)

Top female performer: Sarah Ballard (Sr.)

Season highlight: Ballard was a one-woman highlight reel all year and cemented her spectacular legacy with gold medals in the sprinter’s triple crown at State along with a relay silver. She owns the 5A record in the 200 meters and several school records in other events, including relays with some of her teammates.

Boys Soccer

Region 8 finish: 3rd

State 5A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The Pioneers finished a respectable third in a challenging region despite dealing with two season-ending injuries early on and a host of other adversity throughout the year.

Softball

Region 8 finish: 1st

State 5A finish: SR

Season highlight: The Pioneers mowed through the league competition, posting a 12-0 record as they earned their second consecutive undefeated region crown.

Baseball

Region 8 finish: 4th

State 5A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: The Pioneers could only manage a fourth-place finish in their tough league but made a fantastic run through the state tournament to reach the championship series. They managed to push it to a third game but ended up claimingthe silver trophy after winning the gold last year.