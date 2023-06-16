SHS Year In Review: Eight state trophies claimed by Skyridge teams in 2022-23

The athletes at Skyridge High School have had an outstanding year. They have earned state championships in football, girls tennis, competitive cheer, boys swimming and unified soccer. They finished second in girls basketball, boys soccer and baseball.

Several other teams placed third or reached the Final Four and at least four teams collected Region 4 titles. The Falcons also claimed numerous individual medals in sports where those are awarded.

Following is a team-by-team summary of the results for this school year.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 4 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 9th

Advertisement

Top performer: Gavin Hansen (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Falcons competed in a tough region so this surely helped them when it came time for the state tournament. They were one of just 10 teams to play to the end of the two-day event.

Girls tennis

Region 4 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: 1st

Top performers: Savannah Johnson (Sr.) and Kaia Sperry (So.)

Season highlight: The Falcon entrants in the state tournament were seeded in the top three in every bracket, so it’s no surprise that Skyridge was the runaway winner of the state title, with a whopping 56 points ahead of 40 for second-place Layton. It was the third consecutive crown for the program and by far the biggest margin of victory. The duo listed above were the bracket champions in first doubles, and their second doubles counterparts, Lily Broadbent (Sr.) and Naomi Johnson (So.), were state gold medalists as well.

Cross Country

Advertisement

Region 4 finish: 4th, both divisions

State 6A finish: 5th boys, 10th girls

Top male performer: Jonah Denison (Sr.)

Top female performer: Kylie Olsen (Sr.)

Season highlight: Both the team and individual runners won titles at some of the events they entered during the season. Denison and Olsen both finished in the top 15 at the state race.

Girls Soccer

Region 4 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: SF

Advertisement

Season highlight: The Falcons got one of their biggest wins of the year in the second round of the state tournament, when they played a rubber match with Pleasant Grove. The teams split their Region 4 matches by identical 1-0 scores. That was the state score too, but #11 Skyridge got the upset over the #6 Vikings to move forward in the playoffs.

Volleyball

Region 4 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 3rd

Season highlight: The Falcons emerged from an up-and-down season to make an impressive run through the state tournament, finishing third in a very competitive field and losing only to the eventual runner-up.

Football

Region 4 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 1st

Advertisement

Season highlight: The Falcons faced some adversity throughout the season and lost the Region 4 title when they fell to Corner Canyon by four points. However, they got the last laugh when they bested the Chargers in the state championship game by 10 points.

WINTER

Drill

State 6A finish: QF

Season highlight: The Amurelles more than doubled in size this season. They also moved up in the state rankings and earned higher places in their state competitions than they had the year before.

Competitive Cheer

State 6A finish: Co-ed Division Champions

Season highlight: In the first-ever UHSAA-sanctioned state cheer competition, the Falcons earned the inaugural gold trophy in the co-ed division, for teams with mixed genders. In addition, squad member Bailey Bennet won an individual state award as the 6A Jump-Off Champion.

Advertisement

Swimming

Region 4 finish: Boys 1st, Girls 4th

State 6A finish: Boys 1st, Girls 4th

Top male performer: Nate Moir (Jr.)

Top female performer: Dani Cannon (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Falcons earned the school’s first state championship in this sport by outdistancing perennial contender American Fork with team depth.

Wrestling

Division A finish: Boys 6th, Girls 10th

Advertisement

State 6A finish: Girls 17th, Boys 21st

Top male performer: Billy Ferguson (Sr.)

Top female performer: Madison Sherman (Fr.)

Season highlight: Sherman earned a state silver in her first year of competition, and junior Nadia Thomas captured the bronze to provide a foundation for Skyridge’s up-and-coming girls team. Two state competitors will return for the boys team.

Girls Basketball

Region 4 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: The Falcons capped a great season with a spectacular run through the state tournament, bowing only to top-ranked Lone Peak in the championship final despite a plucky effort. The Knights did not lose to any Utah team this season.

Advertisement

Boys Basketball

Region 4 finish: 6th

State 6A finish: 1R

Season highlight: This was a challenging season for the Falcons,but they did pick up a couple of nice wins at the Classic @ Damien in California and finally broke through in Region 4 play with a victory over Pleasant Grove right before the playoffs.

SPRING

Girls Golf

Region 4 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 9th

Advertisement

Top performer: Andi Armstrong (9th)

Season highlight: The Falcons shot a combined 384 in the first round at the state tournament and made the cut, then improved their score by 14 strokes on the second day.

Boys Tennis

State 6A finish: 3rd

Top performers: Elijah Cluff (Sr.) and Max Ericksen (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Skyridge pair came from behind in their semifinal match to claim a thrilling victory over the No. 2 Caveman partners Luke Rich and Samuel Jensen before going on to handily defeat the top-ranked Charger duo of Jaxson Roberts and Beau Welker to win the bracket title in First Doubles.

Girls Lacrosse

Region 4 finish: 3rd

Advertisement

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The Falcons advanced to the second round of the state tournament with a big victory over Layton.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 4 finish: 6th

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The Falcons advanced in the state tournament after defeating Clearfield in the first round.

Track

Region 4 finish: Boys 2nd, Girls 3rd

Advertisement

State 6A finish: Boys 5th, Girls 4th

Top male performer: Smith Snowden (Sr.)

Top female performer: Kylie Olsen (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Falcon girls set new school records in two events at the state meet, capturing the silver medal in the 4×400-meter relay (3:55.93) with Makaylie Roberds, Tessa Miller, Mia Kauffman and Kylie Olsen, and earning the bronze medal in the 4x800m (9:25.04) with Halle Mehr, Tessa Miller, Elise Hartsell and Kylie Olsen.

Boys Soccer

Region 4 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: It tells you something about a team’s players and the kind of competition they faced when they earn a higher finish in the state tournament than they did in their own region. The Falcons survived two weather delays, a venue change and a tense shootout to claim their spot in the championship final.

Advertisement

Softball

Region 4 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: F4

Season highlight: The Falcons went a perfect 10-0 in Region 4 games on their way to the league title and lost just three times during the regular season.

Baseball

Region 4 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: The Falcons rode the tide to the league championship in ultra-tough Region 4, three games ahead of the next closest team.