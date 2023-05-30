Brimley comes back to Lehi Main Street

When Bill Brimley was a teen, his famous movie star father, Wilford Brimley, gave him some sage advice. “When I was 16,my dad told me to get into real estate. When I was 40, I finally heard him,” said Bill.

Bill recently opened his real estate brokerage, Brimley Real Estate, in a corner office of a building he has owned for 30 years. Several other businesses, including My Little Paint Brush and the Lehi Free Press, occupy the same structure at 100 West Main Street in Lehi. Brimley obtained his real estate broker’s license in 2008 and has been in the business for 20 years.

Brimley bought the building in 1993 from Lehi’s Ron Peck. It was a small diner at the time. Before that, during the 80s, it was a little burger joint called The Broadcaster, when locals Larry Baum and then Gary Nelson owned it. Brimley opened Brimley’s Diner in the building in 1993 and, after five years,closed that business because he “got tired of waking up at 4 a.m.,” He rented it to various companies over the years but split the Main Street corner space this year with My Little Paint Brush.

Brimley grew up in Salt Lake City. While he was on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his famous father purchased horse property and a home in Lehi, so Bill developed friends and connections in Lehi. After business pursuits in catering and auto sales, Bill became a realtor in 2003. He belongs to the Lehi Rotary Club and is active in a Lehi-based networking group called B.N.I., X-Factor Chapter.

“I have a lot of knowledge and experience I didn’t have in 2008 when I got my broker’s license. Now I know lenders, a title person, plumbers, electricians and handymen. I can offer a lot more to my clients,” said Brimley. He has two realtors who are working with him and would welcome more.

Brimley’s dad, Wilford, who was as perceptive as he was talented, knew Bill was a “people person,” so he always encouraged his son to pursue real estate.

Wilford Brimley was a character actor who appeared in over 100 movies throughout his career, usually playing the crusty but savvy cowboy or elder statesman. “I idolize my dad,” said Bill, whose office is decorated with movie and cowboy memorabilia from Wilford’s storied movie career. Wilford died on August 1, 2020, and it’s evident that Bill still grieves the loss.

Bill’s creative outlet is one-third of a trio of country western and rock performers called “The Three Amigos.” Bill plays guitar and sings lead vocals. The group performs at various restaurants, including 5 Star Barbeque in Lindon and Sobo in Lehi. The talented trio plays hits from the 80s and 90s, and a few songs Bill has penned.

Brimley Real Estate is located at 100 West Main Street. He welcomes any visitors to see his office. He may be reached at (801) 896-7619 or bbrimley@yahoo.com.