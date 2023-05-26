Dinosaur Island is back at Thanksgiving Point

LEHI, Utah (May 18, 2023) – Dinosaurs come to life this summer at the Ashton Gardens during the second-annual Dinosaur Island at Thanksgiving Point, presented by Mountain America Federal Credit Union. This summer-long event features over 30 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs, transforming the Ashton Gardens into a prehistoric party from May 27 to August 26, 2023.

Dinosaur Island will primarily feature 32 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs produced by Dino Don, Inc. Dino Don, Inc produces the largest and most accurate exhibitions in the animatronic dinosaur market. Placed throughout the 50-acre Ashton Gardens, guests can measure up to some of the biggest beasts known to man and watch them move and roar during their visit.

The dinosaurs displayed during Dinosaur Island are some of the largest and most popular. Favorite beasts like the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the Triceratops will be present, plus giants like the Giganotosaurus and Brachiosaurus, measuring over 30 feet long and 20 feet high.

Dinosaur Island also features:

Dinosaur fossils, molds, and models from the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life’s collection on display throughout Thanksgiving Point’s venues. Ancient plants, insects, and other ancient wildlife will also be on display.

Dino Dash 5k on August 5, 2022. This 5k runs through Dinosaur Island during the cool morning hours.

on August 5, 2022. This 5k runs through Dinosaur Island during the cool morning hours. A Dig Quarry play station where children can dig and discover dinosaur bones like a real paleontologist.

where children can dig and discover dinosaur bones like a real paleontologist. Interactive and themed elements , including mist machines, an “active” volcano, carnival games, dinosaur puppets that explain how they survived in the ancient world, and more.

, including mist machines, an “active” volcano, carnival games, dinosaur puppets that explain how they survived in the ancient world, and more. Free Flight Bird Show every Tuesday and Thursday, showcasing some of the living relatives to dinosaurs

every Tuesday and Thursday, showcasing some of the living relatives to dinosaurs Themed concessions, including Brachiosaurus Cheeseburger, Dinosaur Blood drink, and more

Dinosaur Island will be open in the Ashton Gardens from May 27 to August 26, 9 am to 9 pm, Monday through Saturday. The Ashton Gardens are located at 3900 N Garden Drive in Lehi, Utah.

Dinosaur Island is a time-ticketed event and guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. Ticket prices range from $17-24. Children two and under and Thanksgiving Point members receive free admission.