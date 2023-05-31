Ten nearby summer activities for kids and families

Now that school is out, Lehi parents will look for fun summertime activities for their children.

Local businesses, libraries, and attractions all offer programs for youth. Here are some of the best:

1. Summer Movie Club

Cinemark: Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back at Cinemark. Bring the kids and enjoy exciting big-screen entertainment for just $1.50 per ticket for each movie. Save even more on your visit with $1 off deals on kids’ snack packs and any size popcorn and drink combos during Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes. Participating theatres will host Summer Movie Clubhouse on Wednesdays at 9:30 am from June 19 through August 10.

Megaplex: Each 2023 Kids Summer Movie Pass costs only $10.00 (plus tax). That means kids and grown-ups pay the same low price of only $1.00 per weekly movie. Each pass entitles one guest to attend up to ten different family-friendly movies weekly over ten weeks. Additional tickets to see individual movies are available for $1.50 each. Guests save 33% by purchasing the Kids Summer Movie Pass. The schedule varies by theatre location.

2. Dinosaur Island

Dinosaurs come to life this summer at Ashton Gardens during the second-annual Dinosaur Island at Thanksgiving Point. This summer-long event features over 30 life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs, transforming the Ashton Gardens into a prehistoric party from May 27 to August 26, 2023. Ticket prices range from $17-24. Children two and under and Thanksgiving Point members receive free admission.

Advertisement

3. City Festivals

Eagle Mountain Pony Express Days 5/31 – 6/3

Saratoga Springs Splash Days 6/7 – 6/10

Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days 6/10 – 6/18

Lehi Round-Up 6/18 – 6/24

American Fork Steel Days 7/17 – 7/22

4. Kangaroo Inflatable Indoor Zoo

Inflatables, indoor playground and arcade for kids of all ages. 513 W 700 S Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Advertisement

All ages day pass: $12, Three and under day pass: $6, and a Frequent Flopper Pass (10 Admissions) is $80

5. Airborne Trampoline Park

Forty thousand square feet of wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, giant airbags, an obstacle course and dodgeball. 635 N 1700 W Lindon, Utah.

1 Hour (Age 7+): $12​ 1 Hour (6 and Under): $8

6. Hogle Zoo

42-Acre Zoo located at 2600 Sunnyside Ave Salt Lake City, Utah. Daily programming includes animal encounters, private tours, carousels, playgrounds, and dining.

Online Tickets: Adult (13+): $21.95, Child (3-12): $17.95, Two and under are FREE.

7. Thanksgiving Point

Advertisement

3003 Thanksgiving Way Lehi, Utah.

Guests can visit numerous entertainment venues, including Farm Country, The Butterfly Biosphere, the Natural History Museum, The Museum of Natural Curiosity, Ashton Gardens, a Golf Course and dining.

Free for Thanksgiving Point Members. Day passes range from $10-$24 per venue.

8. Loveland Living Aquarium

The Aquarium, located at 12033 Lone Peak Parkway Draper, Utah, showcases ecosystems from around the planet, including kelp forests, coral reefs, the deep ocean, Antarctic waters, Asian cloud forests, South American rain forests, and the waterways of our home state of Utah.

Adult $17.95 – $27.95 ​Child (3-12) $12.95 – $22.95

9. Cowabunga Bay Water Park

The Seasonal venue features 11 slides, a lazy river, an inflatable spinning sphere, plus cabanas & food. It is located at 12047 State St, Draper, Utah.

Advertisement

48” and taller: $23.99​ Under 48”: $19.99

10. Get outdoors for cheap or free and visit Utah’s endless locations for nature walks, hiking, camping and swimming from Logan to St. George.