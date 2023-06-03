Miss Lehi Contestants Profiled, Brown to compete in Miss Utah competition

On Saturday, June 17, the Miss Lehi competition will be held at Lehi High School. This year seven accomplished contestants arecontenders in the annual scholarship competition. The seven contestants will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, onstage conversation, and evening gown.

The swimsuit portion of the competition was removed in 2018,and this is the first year that health and fitness has returned as acompetition category. Below, the contestants are profiled. The competition begins at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/MissLehi2023.

Contestant #1

AnaLeigha Meek

Daughter of: Christopher Lawrence Aki and JennyLynn Meek

Talent: Vocal Performance – “That’s Life”

Community Service Initiative: Compassion Through Passion

Contestant #2

Shaye Johnson

Daughter of: Hal and Lindsey Johnson

Talent: Dance – “Titanium”

Community Service Initiative: The Red Heart Project

Contestant #3

Alyssa Loftin

Daughter of: Ryan and Andrea Loftin

Talent: Vocal Performance – “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”

Community Service Initiative: Make Every Second Count – EMS Advocation

Contestant #4

Sarah Shelley

Daughter of: Clay and Stephanie Shelley

Talent: Vocal Performance – “Great Balls of Fire”

Community Service Initiative: There is Hope, and There is Help: Suicide Prevention

Contestant #5

Aria Conran

Daughter of: Mike and Nuan Conran

Talent: – HerStory (public speaking presentation)

Community Service Initiative: The Health of Wealth: Building Better Financial Foundations

Contestant #6

Charlie Lund

Daughter of: Ryan and Marianne Lund

Talent: Lyrical Dance – “Rescue”

Community Service Initiative – One Mouth but Two Ears

Contestant #7

Alivia Hadfield

Daughter of: John David and Danaca Hadfield

Talent: Vocal Performance – “The Climb”

Community Service Initiative: Learning Lehi: Building a Bridge Between Old and New

Miss Lehi 2022, Savana Brown will co-host the competitionalongside Johnny Revill. This year’s theme is Awesome Mix Volume: 2023, a spin on the Guardians of the Galaxy 70s theme because of Brown’s love of 70s music, Chris Pratt and the movies.

Brown will compete as contestant #43 at the Miss Utah competition the week of June 8-10 at the Capitol Theater in Salt Lake City. She has spent the last year serving the city of Lehi with her community service initiative, “This is Me; I Am More Than My Disability – Advocating Inclusion for the Disabled Community.” She has served many hours at elementary schools in Lehi, teaching students about inclusion.

“I have spent several months preparing for the Miss Utah competition. I am full of emotion as the Miss Utah competition will be huge and unlike anything I have ever done before,” said Brown.

“I am excited to share my community service initiative at Miss Utah, and I am ready to share Lehi’s love with the state of Utah.”

Brown has been focused on the state competition and has worked hard to prepare mentally, physically and emotionally.

“There is a dance floor in my basement. I have put on my evening gown, went downstairs and practiced my walk and talent. I have filmed myself to evaluate how I am doing and how I can improve. I have enjoyed preparing and working hard to improve,” said Brown.

She is a student at Utah State University and participates as a cheerleader. Brown is diligent in her studies and committed to representing Lehi professionally. Brown is a 2022 graduate of Skyridge High School.

Brown said, “It has been such a wild year. I have spent hours traveling back and forth from school to Lehi and have had so much fun serving and participating in all the city events.

“I am excited for the Miss Lehi competition and for the contestants. They are all sweet and so talented. They will all do amazing, and it will be a great competition night. The next couple of weeks are bittersweet, and I am sad that my service year is ending. I am sure I will be filled with all the emotions as the end gets closer because that is how I am. I feel it all when it is happening. I am also very excited for whoever will be the new Miss Lehi. Her year of service will be life changing.”