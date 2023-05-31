Miss Lehi’s Teen Competition Delegates Highlighted – Part Two

On Saturday, June 3, at Skyridge High School, twelve young ladies will contend for the title of Miss Lehi’s Teen. They will compete in the following areas: personal interview, health and fitness, performance talent, onstage conversation, and evening gown. Below, teen delegates seven through twelve are profiled. The pageant begins at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://misslehisoutstandingteen2020.ticketspice.com/miss-lehis-outstanding-teen-2023.

Delegate #7

Amanda Giraldi

Amanda is a Skyridge High School student and the daughter of Marcos and Melissa Giraldi. She is a talented swimmer as a state qualifier and high school swim team captain. Amanda also swims with the Lehi Aquatics Club team. Her Community Service Initiative is “Water-Wise (safety for children in the water).” Amanda will be performing spoken poetry with dance for her talent. An interesting fact about Amanda is that she published two books at the age of 13.

Delegate #8

Mariah Briggs

Mariah is the daughter of Walter and Rebecca Briggs. She is a student at Skyridge High School and is a talented dancer. Mariahwill be performing a contemporary dance routine for her talent. Her community service initiative is “Self-Love Through Self-Awareness.” She desires to one day become an Ambassador of the United States to France and start her own clothing line.

Delegate #9

Beau Eldredge

Beau is the daughter of Todd and Shan Eldredge. Beau is a Lehi High School student who participates in the drill team and dance company. For her talent, Beau will perform a lyrical dance. Her community service initiative is “GetFitLehi.” Beau is a four-yearhonor roll student and enjoys playing the guitar and ukulele.

Delegate #10

Avalon Bryan

Avalon is the daughter of Jacob and Julie Bryan. She attends Viewpoint Middle School. Avalon will perform a Chinese fan dance for her talent. Her community service initiative is “Building Self-Esteem Through Sports.” Avalon loves to longboard, take her dog on walks and enjoys babysitting children.

Delegate #11

Desiree McKinnon

Desiree is the daughter of Noah and Ashley McKinnon. She attends Lehi High School and is a newly elected student body officer for the 2023-2024 year. Desiree will perform a ventriloquist vocal act for her talent. She is an avid Nike shoe collector and a Utah Jazz and Star Wars fanatic. Desiree’s community service initiative is entitled “Project Life – We rise by lifting others.”

Delegate 12

Lizzie Carol Cox

Lizzie is the daughter of Danny and Bethany Cox. She is a Lehi Junior High School student and cheerleader for the SkyridgeYouth Cheer Team. Lizzie will perform a piano piece for her talent. She has received a superior rating in the National Federation of Junior Piano Festivals in the solo and duet categories for six consecutive years. Her community service initiative is entitled “Do Good-Live Like Shannon.”