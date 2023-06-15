Thanksgiving Point outdoor movie series returns on June 30

The Outdoor Movie Series is back for another summer of fun at Ashton Gardens in Thanksgiving Point. Starting on June 30 and continuing every Friday through July 28, guests are welcome to bring a blanket, grab popcorn and treats from the concession stand, and enjoy family films under the stars.

The movies are free to Thanksgiving Point members and are included with regular Ashton Garden admissions. The first movie on June 30 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Movies begin at dusk.