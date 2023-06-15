Connect with us

Arts & Culture

Thanksgiving Point outdoor movie series returns on June 30

Arts & Culture

Lehi holds 30th annual Utah Tree Climbing Championship

Arts & Culture

Historical Society gets new look, logo and website

Arts & Culture

Miss Utah sends apology to Giraldi after Miss Lehi Teen controversy

Arts & Culture

Celebrating small-town connections: The value of building a float

Arts & Culture

Lehi Round-Up presents “Raise the Mic” youth vocal competition

Arts & Culture

Miss Lehi’s Teen competition delegates highlighted

Arts & Culture

Hutchings Museum hosts film screening to raise awareness of Nepal effort

Arts & Culture

The legacy of the Miss Lehi program and its winners honored at brunch

Arts & Culture

Skyridge High School wins 6A State Drama Championship

Arts & Culture

Thanksgiving Point outdoor movie series returns on June 30

Published

9 hours ago

on

The Outdoor Movie Series is back for another summer of fun at Ashton Gardens in Thanksgiving Point. Starting on June 30 and continuing every Friday through July 28, guests are welcome to bring a blanket, grab popcorn and treats from the concession stand, and enjoy family films under the stars.

The movies are free to Thanksgiving Point members and are included with regular Ashton Garden admissions. The first movie on June 30 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Movies begin at dusk.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *