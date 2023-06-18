Lehi Heritage Day 2023 to celebrate Lehi’s “Roaring 1920s”

The 2023 Lehi Heritage Day theme will take a 100-year look back at the “Roaring 1920s” in Lehi. Lehi Heritage Day is Labor Day, Sept. 4, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center.

“People were getting out more, going to shows and dancing,” said Kay Peterson, member of the Lehi Historical Society board of the 1920s in Lehi. “Things had perked up. Before then, most people spent all their time on the farm working hard to make a living for their families.”

Peterson has overseen the historical part of Lehi Heritage Dayfor more than seven years. This year she is lining up a few short programs featuring music and dance from the 1920s anddisplays on different aspects of the 1920s in Lehi.

“It’s fun to get acquainted with the community during Heritage Day. I always meet new people and hear stories about Lehi’s history and the people who did the hard work so we can enjoy the city the way we do today,” continued Peterson.

In addition to the displays of life in the 1920s, including Lehi’s colorful prohibition stories, there will be another tour of older homes in town with displays of those homes in the Legacy Center.

“There were so many older homes we wanted to learn about that we invited 20 more homeowners to participate in another tour this year,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “It’s a really wonderful way to get to know the city and the people who built it.”

Lehi Heritage Day is the brainchild of John Knollin Haws, founder of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. His goal was to share Lehi’s beautiful past and celebrate those working to make Lehi the great place it is today. Since the first Lehi Heritage Day in 2014, more than 100 people have been honored. Haws saw his vision come to fruition before he passed away in 2017.

The annual Lehi Heritage Day will start at 2:30 p.m., on Labor Day, Sept. 4, with a Showcase Parade of the honorees on Center Street from Wines Park to the Legacy Center, where there will be an Honoree Celebration at 3 p.m.

From 4-6 p.m., there will be a Meet and Greet with the honorees, displays and festivities in the north gym of the Legacy Center and a Classic Car and Bike Show at the Legacy Center east parking lot.

“Lehi Heritage Day has really become an anticipated, special event. Connecting with and celebrating Lehi’s remarkable past builds our community,” concluded Bangerter.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day or to volunteer, see LehiHistory.com, email lehihistory@gmail.com or call 801-768-1570. The historical society is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at 99 W. Main STE 100.