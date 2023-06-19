Lehi City Round-Up Rodeo Week Schedule of Events

Note from Lehi City: As you attend the parades and other events, please be mindful of private property in surrounding areas. Don’t park in or block private driveways, sit on private property without permission, or otherwise cause issues for property owners. Thank you for making Lehi a great community,and enjoy Round-Up Week.

Saturday, June 17

8 a.m. – Doubles Tennis Tournament begins at Lehi High School. Registration starts at 8 a.m., $20 per team

7 p.m. – Miss Lehi Scholarship Competition at Lehi High School, Tickets: $10 (in advance) or $12 (at the event)

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day (Arts in the Park will begin Sunday, June 25)

Monday, June 19

11 a.m. – 6:50 p.m. – Half Price Swim Day at Outdoor Pool

1 p.m. – 6:50 p.m. – Half Price Swim Day at Legacy Center

6:30 p.m. -Concert in the Park featuring Matt Stell at Wines Park

Opening Act: The Deaf and the Musician

Food Trucks available: Fiore Pizza, Corndog Commander South of the Border Tacos, and Kona Ice

Tuesday, June 20

10 a.m.-3 p.m. –Baby Contest at the Legacy Center

The entry fee is $5 (in advance) or $10 (the day of the contest)

5 p.m. – 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at the Legacy Center.Registration begins at 4 p.m., $20/team or free for spectators

7 p.m. –Comedy Night with ComedySportz at Skyridge High School

Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m.- Rodeo Slack: Free event at rodeo grounds- an overflow of timed event contestants

4:30-7 p.m. – Family Western BBQ & Entertainment featuring Fab Folk at Wines Park. The cost is $5 per plate

6 p.m. –Horseshoe Tournament at Lehi Sports Complex. Free for Lehi residents. $15 for non-residents

8-10 p.m. – Round-Up Teen Pool Party at Outdoor Pool

9 p.m. – Outdoor Movie (Toy Story 2) at Veterans Park

Thursday, June 22

6 p.m. Stock Parade. Route from Wines Park to Rodeo Grounds

8 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo at Lehi Rodeo Grounds

Friday, June 23

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Round-Up Market at Wines Park

1 p.m. – Raise the Mic at Wines Park

6 p.m. –Miniature Float Parade. Route from Wines Park to Lehi High School

8 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo at Lehi Rodeo Grounds

Saturday, June 24

7-10 a.m. – Chuck Wagon Breakfast at Wines Park. $6 per plate. Proceeds benefit Lehi High School Booster Club

10 a.m. –Grand Parade. Route from Wines Park to Lehi High School. New Route!

11 a.m.-5 p.m. – Family Fun Day & Entertainment at Wines Park. Wristbands- $5

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Round-Up Market at Wines Park

8 p.m. –PRCA Rodeo at Lehi Rodeo Grounds

Family Dirt Dance immediately following the rodeo in the arena.

Sunday, June 25

7 p.m. – Arts in the Park at Wines featuring Daniel Beck