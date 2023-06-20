Connect with us

Local News

Ivory Ridge Park bathrooms vandalized again

Local News

Utah’s First Lady visits Lehi for Show up for Summer Service fair

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – May 2023

Local News

Fuller Center for Housing offers aid for home repairs

Local News

Lehi Fire Department to host “Call to Courage” camp for young women

Local News

2023 Lehi Rodeo sold out; 2024 rodeo to add another night

Local News

Intermountain Health’s Safety and Trauma Teams Urge bike helmet use, Lehi youth shares story

Local News

Lehi High School on lockdown - No imminent danger

Local News

What does $600,000 get you in Lehi?

Local News

Owner of Lehi Farmers Market issued 15 citations for zoning and nuisance violations

Local News

Ivory Ridge Park bathrooms vandalized again

Published

9 hours ago

on

Nearly a year after the Ivory Ridge Park bathrooms were vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damages, the park was hit again.

Vandals targeted the north Lehi park overnight between Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18. Pictures obtained by the Lehi Free Press show graffiti written all over the walls and fixtures, including vulgar obscenities and inappropriate drawings. 

“Unfortunately, the bathrooms at Ivory Ridge Park were recently vandalized. Sadly, this is not the first time. Due to repeated vandalism, the City is looking into locking the restrooms when the splash pad is not operating. The drywall will have to be repainted, and we have amazing volunteers from Lehi High School and the community who have offered to clean up the tile and floor. We appreciate that residents are always willing to help,” said Lehi Communications Manager Jeanteil Livingston.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *