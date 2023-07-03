Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: June 2023
June 2023 vs. (2022)
Homes sold: 107 (152)
Average home price: $632,821 ($601,077)
Median home price: $550,000 ($525,000)
Average days on the market: 63 (20)
Average square feet: 2,925 (2,507)
Most expensive home sold: $1,669,299 / 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 4,970 sq. ft. / .51 acres
Least expensive home sold: $330,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,220sq. Ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 145 (existing homes) and 45 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 58
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com