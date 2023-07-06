Connect with us

Lehi fire injures firefighters; home lost

Published

2 hours ago

on

LEHI, UTAH On Thursday, July 6, 2023, at approximately 1:17 p.m., the Lehi City Fire Department and Lehi Police Department responded to a report of a fire at 531 E. 350 S., Lehi, UT. The occupants of the home were already evacuated upon the arrival of the officers. Animal control officer Tyler Peterson and Traffic team sergeant Tyler Smith rescued a dog from the home through a doggy door. Firefighters from Lehi Stations 81, 82, and 83 were on the scene, as were engines from American Fork,  Lone Peak and Saratoga Springs. There were around 30 firefighters in total.

The fire is currently out, and the house is assumed to be a total loss. The siding of a residence to the west of the home melted, and a shed and two vehicles were also damaged. Three Lehi firefighters were injured. Two were shocked after the power of the house was unable to be turned off, and one suffered heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional information will be released upon the completion of the investigation.

