Lehi Primary Children’s exteriors complete; construction on schedule

The new Primary Children’s Hospital, a community focal point in Lehi’s west side, has taken shape in Holbrook Farms off 2100 North. The exteriors of the 38-acre five-story hospital and three-story medical office building, totaling 468,000 square feet, are completed, and construction has moved inside. Officials anticipate the complex’s completion in November 2023 and plan to accept patients in early 2024.

“The building project remains on schedule. To stay on schedule through the pandemic and supply chain disruptions that have affected construction is amazing. The credit goes to Jacobsen Construction, our design team, and our Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and University of Utah Health leadership,” said Lisa Paletta, R.N., President of the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus.

Recently installed features on the campus include:

– A helipad to support the safe transfer of children needing urgent care in the full-service trauma center. X-ray machines will be included in trauma bays so patients can be diagnosed and treated quickly and efficiently.

– Sophie’s Place music therapy room. Sophie’s Place is a dedicated specialty music therapy room that originated at Primary Children’s Salt Lake City campus. This concept has been replicated in 10 children’s hospitals nationwide. Sophie’s Place is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer.

– Fun, colorful lighting in every patient room that kids can operate themselves. For instance, if their favorite color is purple, they can turn on purple footlights to light up their walls. This feature helps children express themselves, feel at ease, enjoy a fun distraction and have some control over their environment.

The Lehi hospital will include trauma and emergency services, a surgical floor, pediatric intensive care, newborn intensive care, behavior health and observation beds. The medical offices will include outpatient services, sleep study facilities, laboratory services and rehabilitation services. Other amenities include a Ronald McDonald suite for parents, multiple children’s play areas, a conference center and outdoor public space. The campus will also have food services and a gift shop.

The state’s newest full-service hospital is in the hiring stages and has a variety of career opportunities currently available in the medical field.

Advertisement

“Hiring is ongoing, and we’re happy to say, going very well. Our leadership team is almost fully in place, and last month, more than 150 people attended our first job fair hiring event at Thanksgiving Point. We continue to be impressed by the excitement for growing expert pediatric specialty services in Utah County and the many talented individuals showing interest in joining our team,” said Paletta.

The world-class facility has an estimated cost of $335 million. Gail Miller, the Larry H. Miller Companies’ owner, contributed $50 million to the project, and she and her family have been honored with the campus name. Vivint founder Todd Pedersen and his wife Andie have also recently donated $35 million to the project, the largest gift ever given by the philanthropist family.

“We want to follow Gail Miller’s lead and be an example to others. It doesn’t require millions of dollars to donate. It could be hundreds of dollars or ten dollars. It could be your time or your attention to others. Give what you can. For us, this is an investment that serves the most people in the biggest way possible, and we’re so pleased to be part of this,” said Todd Pedersen when the donation was announced.