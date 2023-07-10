Tabitha’s Way local food pantry celebrates 7th anniversary, hosts open house

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

This month Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry is celebrating its 7th anniversary. The American Fork-based non-profit will hold an open house event from Tuesday to Friday, July 11-14, from 12 to 2 p.m. at 920 East State St., Suite K, in American Fork. This event aims to inform the community about how they can support the charity and educate locals about food insecurity in Utah County. Guests will receive a tour and learn about Tabitha’s Way, its operation and its capacity.

Mike Carter, Al Switzler, and Wendy Osborne founded Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry in July 2016. The charity aimsto provide food assistance to the food insecure in North Utah County, from Lindon to Cedar Fort.

For many years before their involvement in Tabitha’s Way, Carter and Switzler had been involved with helping women and children in multiple nations get out of poverty. As they researched what they could do locally, they were informed by the Utah Food Bank that one of Utah’s most significant needswas a food pantry in North Utah County. Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry helps individuals and families through periods of difficulty by providing temporary food assistance and recommending resources for self-reliance.

The team at Tabitha’s Way said, “We provide a robust solution to individuals and families facing food insecurity in our community. Hungry people come from all walks of life; most are our hardworking neighbors. Children are among the largest populations we serve.”

Those who attend the tour will be provided lunch and snacks. Contact Kara at 801-866-9599 for any questions about this event.