Connect with us

Lehi People

LFP Asks: What is your favorite part of Lehi Round-Up Week?

Lehi People

Lehi family victims of airport theft and crime spree

Lehi People

Lehi’s original cowboy left legacy of rodeo greatness

Lehi People

Lehi senior couple gleans athletic awards

Lehi People

Miss Lehi Teen named, age requirement rule change creates controversy

Lehi People

Lehi man’s know-how likely influenced formation of ZCMI

Lehi People

Miss Lehi Contestants Profiled, Brown to compete in Miss Utah competition

Lehi People

Miss Lehi’s Teen Competition Delegates Highlighted – Part Two

Lehi People

Lehi softball icon retires after 45 years

Lehi People

Lehi teens lucky to be alive after fire

Lehi People

LFP Asks: What is your favorite part of Lehi Round-Up Week?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

#1 Tara Woodberry

It has to be the rodeo. I love the horses, barrel racing, bull riding and all the competitions.

#2 Amy Jones

For us, it’s the parades. It’s fun for our little girls to see the floats. The mini float parade is our favorite.

#3 Hunter Hansen

Everyone loves the parade. The parade is bomb! My daughter has been in the parade for the last three years with cheer, and that’s really fun.

#4 Linda Beck

I love all the stuff they do the week of Round-Up in Wines Park. The whole atmosphere is always so wonderful. The cowboy spirit is awesome! It’s the heart of Lehi.

#5 Blair Leishman

We’ve enjoyed watching our kids in the parade with cheer and marching band. It has a lot of spirit.

#6 Stephanie, Navy (baby) and Derek Beeston

We like to go to the parade, and we are doing the baby contest this year. It’s great to just have fun and get out and experience new things with our baby.

Advertisement

Bill Loveridge

It’s the best week of the year. Everything from Arts in the Park to dinners to outdoor movies, the parades and the rodeo. We love it all.

Anna Standage

The miniature float parade is the best. I’ve made a ton of them,and they’re so fun. And it’s unique in the state.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *