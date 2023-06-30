Lehi teens win FBLA national title

Two students representing the Lehi Junior High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) were named middle school national champions in the Community Service Presentation category at the organization’s national convention in Atlanta Friday evening.

LJHS freshmen Ella Garrett and Kinley Quintero supervised the chapter’s project and were presented with the national honor jointly.

Chapter members developed and conducted a five-week coding boot camp for students in grades 4-6 at Sego Lily Elementary School. Forty students participated in the class and FBLA members donated 75 volunteer hours to the effort. All chapter members spent time teaching during the course.

The members provided “an introduction to coding using web-based software with a gaming focus.” Student participants received a certificate at the end of the course.

In all, 12 Lehi-area middle school students placed in the national competition: eight from LJHS, two from Willow Creek and two from Viewpoint Middle School.

For more details, check out the July 6 issue of the Lehi Free Press.