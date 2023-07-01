“Seize the Day!” See local production of Newsies

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

If you’re looking for ways to beat summer boredom, don’t miss Lehi Arts Council’s production of Newsies. With electrifying music and dance numbers and a memorable story of resilience, Newsies will have audience members dancing in their seats. The well-loved musical runs July 14-29 at Skyridge Highschool. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at lehiarts.org.

“There’s a ton of energy in this show,” said director Kathryn Little. “The choreography is wonderful and executed well, we have a great cast and ensemble, and it’s a terrific story.”

Newsies is based on the true story of a newsboys strike in 1899. Little appreciates the connection to history and how it can give families an introduction and a chance to talk about real-life events. “If we can put a smile on your face and have you seeing and thinking a little about being more loving and better people all around, that’s a great thing,” she said.

Lehi Arts Council Theater Chair Cali Wilkes said the council chose Newsies to provide quality summer entertainment for the whole family. “We all grew up watching Newsies, and the kids; they’ll love the songs and dancing. It’s really for everyone.”

“It’s a great family show. Kids, adults, anybody will love this show,” said cast member Chad Taylor.

Taylor plays newspaper mogul Joseph Pulitzer and is excited to participate in such a great cast. “There’s a lot of talent here, and the dancing and singing is awesome,” he said. He finds playing the villain in the show a new experience. “It’s very different for me, but I’m having a lot of fun.”

This is the first time Little and her husband, Howard, have directed a show in Lehi. “It’s a great organization here with good people. It’s been a pleasure.”

Little is especially complimentary of the cast and the dancers. “Auditions were like being in a candy store. My gosh, we’ve got such talent!” she said. Out of around 150 who auditioned, Little feels the 43-person ensemble is the cream of the crop. “The leads and ensemble do a great job. We don’t have a weak part in the show. The cast loves each other, and it shows.”

Little said her favorite number in the show is Once and for All. “It’s incredibly dynamic,” she said. She feels much credit for the show goes to the choreographer Rebecca Boberg. “It’s a big highlight of the show,” she said.

Lehi Arts Council President Kurt Elison said credit also goes to the Regalo Theater in American Fork for providing rehearsal space for the production. “We couldn’t have done this without them,” he said.

Tickets are available now at lehiarts.org. As the newsies would say, “Seize the day,” and don’t miss this exciting family production.