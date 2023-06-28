Lehi City kicks off “Beautify Lehi” initiative

Anyone passing the intersection of 900 North and 600 East has noticed the old water shed has been transformed into a lovely work of art. All sides of the building have been painted with outdoor scenes. The newly painted building is part of the Lehi City Environmental Sustainability Committee’s desire to make Lehi a beautiful place. The 15-member committee is kicking off the initiative with the murals that Grace Ryser of Lehi painted at this busy intersection.

Todd Munger, Lehi City Director of Environmental Sustainability and Recovery, is excited about the many projects planned by members of the ESC (Environmental Sustainability Committee). “We want to make Lehi a beautiful place to live,” said Munger.

“We want to plant trees and vegetation in weed-infested areas around freeway and road accesses. We want to beautify some of the old buildings. Painting the water building with a mural is the kick-off for our city.”

Munger was especially eager to recognize the citizens in the community who are great stewards of our water. “I would love to recognize those yards that have been changed or landscaped with water-resistant lawns, plants, and trees. We are looking at ways to acknowledge these efforts. We feel residents will get on the bandwagon when they see what can be done to beautify their yards without using many traditional landscaping techniques,” he explained.

“About 80% of what we do is educational,” said Munger. “One example is the ‘turn off the key’ project.”

In 2020, an analysis of air quality was conducted near elementary schools in Lehi. Officials determined that air quality is compromised when parents leave vehicles running while dropping off or picking up their children.

Lehi City joined the “Clean Cities Coalition and placed posters in parking areas reminding parents to turn off their cars. Munger mentioned another project called the “Rain Barrel Initiative.”

“We partnered with Texas Instruments to sell rain barrels. We sold out in two to three days. We sold water barrels for $55, with $28 of the actual cost ($83) supplied by grants. We sold 800 barrels.”

Lehi City was awarded the Recycling Coalition of Utah Award for informing citizens about what can and cannot be recycled. According to Munger, Lehi City saved $250,000 to educate the citizens on recycling better.

Munger talked about two projects that have garnered Lehi awards for conservation efforts. Lehi City was awarded a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Division of Fire, Forestry, and State Lands to target the phragmites (noxious weed) that grows profusely around Utah Lake. Lehi also received a rebate from Waste Management by using a “single stream” collection system.

Munger praised Mayor Mark Johnson’s eagerness to focus on our environment and how citizens can make a difference.