ALL-CITY BOYS SOCCER: Spring 2023

Most Valuable Player

Nathan Shepherd (Sr. Lehi): Instinctive striker tallied 15 goals and two assists leading the Pioneer attack. “His ability to put the ball in the back of the net is special,” said Coach Tim Graham. Read the field with skill and speed and placed his shots very well. Had a motor that never stopped. His enthusiasm and determination on the pitch sparked his teammates to increase their own efforts.

Most Inspirational Player

Joshua Guymon (Jr. Skyridge): Forward was an effective scorer with eight goals but also led by example. “He came up big in key moments of the games,” said Coach Jerry Preisendorf. “He’s a great finisher and always was a presence in winning the ball back.”

Forwards

Corbin Torkornoo (Sr. Lehi): Made four goals and threeassists, sneaky good decoy whenever needed.

Midfielders

Bryant Jones (Sr. Skyridge): Distributed the ball and made sure middle was organized; one goal, one assist.

Luis Lillo (Sr. Lehi):  Foreign exchange student from Valencia, Spain, was an anchor in the midfield; one goal.

Elias Rogers (Sr. Skyridge):  Great vision, knew how to create space with his touches; one goal, one assist.

Lucas White (So. Skyridge): Team scoring leader with 10 goals, five assists; tremendous passer, set piece wizard.

Defenders

Tanner Parry (Sr. Skyridge): Converted from midfield to help his team, was the anchor on the back line.

Cade Preston (Sr. Lehi): Three-year starter had the ability to calm his teammates, great field leader.

Garrett Weber (Sr. Lehi): Led 5A with 13 assists as a right back, also three goals, amazing all year.

Goalkeeper

Troy Chamberlain (So. Skyridge): Big-time stopper especially in the playoffs, four shutouts, 70% save rate.

