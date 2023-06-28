Miniature float parade victors

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Lehi Round-up Miniature Float Parade draws thousands to Lehi City each year. This year’s parade did not disappoint as the floats were clever, pleasing to the eye, and unique. The parade always brings joy and community togetherness as everyone cheers on their favorite float entry.

This year’s winners invested many float-making hours with a successful outcome when they received the sought-after purple ribbon. 

The winners included:

Sweepstakes: Veteran’s Park Ward

First Place: North Lake 4th Ward

Second Place: Westfield 1st Ward

Third Place: Meadow Vista Ward

Congratulations to all participants for helping to create works of art as well as fond memories.

