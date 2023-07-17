Skyridge band event adds support for injured grad

The Skyridge High School Band Palooza on Saturday (July 15) added a somber purpose to its usual fundraising festivities in honor of a 2022 graduate fighting for his life after an ATV accident earlier this month.

Seth Kjar, a member of the cross country and track teams, was four-wheeling in Yuba State Park on July 5 when he had an accident. According to his mother, he wasn’t found for about three hours and had to be life-flighted to Utah Valley Hospital.

He suffered a broken femur, a broken foot and facial fractures, a collapsed lung and two significant wounds. He later developed severe complications and is now battling pneumonia. As of Monday evening, the family reports that he is slowly coming out of a coma but has a long way to go.

The band event added a 5K run/walk for the first time, and at the family’s request, it became one way for people to show their support for Seth since he loved running. A site to record distances in his honor has been set up at this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEiiiT3oMP5sDKSfbQTvijjpGsYbzqMMqtqLunMWwIwQNerg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3PNEbBNKQUnBcA2-7WMgZv8Brhnvu3ApAYxTv3wSteUH0iLHKZ68yivwM

The family hopes that people will log their miles at this site so that they can show Seth how much support he has received during his recovery. Distances from Saturday’s 5K were entered,but it’s an ongoing project open to any community member who desires to participate.

The Band Palooza has been held every year since 2017, when the school opened. Kris Backman was in charge of this version of the fundraiser breakfast. This year’s event also included a free car wash, vendor booths, activities for younger kids, a classic car show, and the race.

The car show has expanded since its inception. “It started with personal connections among the band members,” said Howard Summers, band director. “The last few years, though, we have gone to other car shows and invited people at those shows to come to ours.”

Michael Mills contributed to this report.