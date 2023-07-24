Harrington Center and Thanksgiving Point host chalk festival to support Utah Foster Care

Amidst the Summer heat wave, Lehi residents and visitors from afar enjoyed the fifth annual “Chalk It Up” Festival at Thanksgiving Points Electric Park on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

The Harrington Center for the Arts organized the event to bring visibility to Utah Foster Care and the ongoing need for foster families and foster homes across the state. Lehi City PARC tax funds contributed to the festival’s operation this year. Thanksgiving Point also collaborated with the Harrington Center for the event by donating the use of the Electric Park facility.

“I volunteered at the Chalk Festival, and it was amazing. I loved seeing this project in real life. They did it!” said PARC Tax Committee Chair Nicole Kunze, celebrating the success of the event and the use of PARC tax funds.

The free admission festival featured numerous attractions,including food trucks, art installations, chalk art classes and a vendor village with booths highlighting local businesses, artisans, and craftspeople.

Patrons were wowed with chalk drawings featuring a wide variety of subjects. There was something for everyone, from the current hit movie Barbie to fiery dragons and floral masterpieces.

“My favorite one was the Bluey and Bingo one. It was my favorite because I’ve seen that show, and it was fun,” said 8-year-old Lehi resident Cyrus Stringham, who enjoyed the festival with his family on Saturday.

For more information on Utah Foster Care and to learn how to help, visit www.utahfostercare.org