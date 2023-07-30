Connect with us

Arts & Culture

Tonight: Joshua Creek to perform at Arts in the Park

Arts & Culture

Harrington Center and Thanksgiving Point host chalk festival to support Utah Foster Care

Arts & Culture

The Bonkers to perform at Arts in the Park tonight

Arts & Culture

Lehi-born band HXLA prepares for Louder than Life music festival

Arts & Culture

Skyridge band event adds support for injured grad

Arts & Culture

The Center for Latter-day Saint Arts chooses artists for New York City residency

Arts & Culture

“Seize the Day!” See local production of Newsies

Arts & Culture Uncategorized

Lehi City kicks off “Beautify Lehi” initiative

Arts & Culture

2023 Lehi Round-Up Rodeo did not disappoint

Arts & Culture

Arts in the Park kicks off concert series with recording artist, Daniel Beck

Arts & Culture

Tonight: Joshua Creek to perform at Arts in the Park

Published

11 mins ago

on

On Sunday, July 30, the Lehi Arts in the Park concert series will feature the Joshua Creek band. The concert will start at 7 p.m. at Wines Park. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure a good spot.

Joshua Creek is known for their story songs and soaring vocals. The award-winning band has released eight albums since 2005. Their music revolves around themes of faith, family and patriotism. They’ve performed in front of a quarter million people, mainly in the Western U.S. Their song, “What Kinda Car,” hit number one on the Christian-Country charts in the South and their songs “I Love You Son,” “Promise You’ll Stay” and others have been shared on local radio shows in the Rocky Mountain states. Their latest single is titled “The Garden Road.” 

Joshua Creek is known for leaving audiences laughing and crying with their own brand of storytelling at venues ranging from Dodger Stadium to the Tabernacle at Temple Square.

For more, visit joshuacreekmusic.com or @joshuacreekmusic on social media.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *