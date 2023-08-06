Tonight: Arts in the Park to feature the Lehi Area Symphonic Band

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

on

The Lehi Area Symphonic Band will perform at the Lehi Arts in the Park concert series on Sunday, August 6. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Wines Park. The public is invited to bring folding chairs or a blanket to enjoy the performance. 

The Lehi Area Symphonic Band started in 1887 as the Lehi Silver Band and has long been a central part of Lehi City parades and celebrations. In addition to parades, the band presents full-length concerts throughout the year, playing everything from Sousa and Stravinsky to John Williams and Journey. Directed by Thomas Ferrin, the band inspires communities with their heartfelt music. 

The Lehi Area Symphonic Band is a non-audition band whose members come from all over Utah Valley and range from high schoolers to long time retirees. If you love music and miss being in a band, new members are always welcome. Talk to a band member after the show or visit the band website at LehiAreaMusic.org.

